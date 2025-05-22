"Congratulations our Superstar" – Fans react as Jin enters MelOn Hall of Fame with 1.96M streams in just 24 hours of release

On May 22, 2025, MelOn's social media accounts reported that BTS' Jin's second solo album, Echo, had recorded 1,966,600 streams in just 24 hours since its release. The album has now entered the MelOn Hall of Fame.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

For those unversed, the word MelOn originates from the phrase "Melody on." MelOn is South Korea's largest music subscription service, boasting over 28 million users, and is the most popular streaming service in South Korea. A survey revealed MelOn as the most used application among smartphone users.

Albums that achieve one million streams within 24 hours of their release are inducted into the MelOn Hall of Fame. It celebrates and promotes both domestic and foreign artists, including K-pop. The Hall of Fame provides a glimpse of the albums that are loved immediately after release, the most popular artists, and the notable artists and music based on the monthly data. The artists featured in the Hall of Fame receive a commemorative plaque featuring their albums.

Ad

Fans took to the internet to express their excitement about this achievement. One fan congratulated the singer and called him a " superstar."

"Congratulations our Superstar," one fan commented on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar comments continued on X, where fans congratulated the singer, stating that he "deserves" it and calling the album "great."

"Omg so many achievments in a day my Seokjin," commented another fan.

"congratulations seokjin! you deserve this and more!" exclaimed another fan on X.

"Congratulations! Very very Happy for you... Echo is great," remarked a fan.

More fans on X praised ARMYs for streaming, especially Korean ARMYs. One fan remarked they are "stanning" the right man.

Ad

"This is perfect, let's keep going, let's not stop. Let's show that ARMY is present," wrote a fan on X.

"Wow can not be more proud. He broke many records n making hystory. i am stan ing a right man," said another fan.

"Considering Jin's previous releases, Karmy has been quite supportive of Jin. We can to achieve he wins awards in his home country, as he so wants," added another fan on X.

Ad

More about Jin's second solo album, Echo

The BTS vocalist's second solo EP, Echo, was released on May 16, 2025. The album contained seven tracks, including the lead single, Don't Say You Love Me. The album also featured a collaborative single, Loser, with former Iz*One member Yena.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the official release notice on Weverse, the album explores universal life experiences through the singer's unique perspective.

"The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound," it further stated.

In an interview with Star News published on May 16, 2025, Jin shared stories behind the tracks of the album. He stated that he tends to write lyrics while keeping the feeling that comes to mind when he listens to the song. He further revealed that while working on the song With the Clouds, he watched a lot of animations.

Ad

He mentioned how he thought about performing Nothing Without Your Love on stage while working on the song.

"When I was working on 'Nothing Without Your Love', I thought about myself performing on stage. That's why I often cried when I was working on 'Nothing Without Your Love'. My emotions were so overwhelming that my throat got choked up, so I couldn't sing for a while," he shared (as translated by Google).

Ad

The EP topped the Worldwide iTunes Album chart and European iTunes Album chart on the day of its release. It also reached No.1 on the iTunes Top Album Charts in 63 countries, including Brazil, Germany, France, the UK, and Japan as of May 17, 2025.

The Abyss singer is all set to commence his solo concert tour, RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, which will begin on June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More