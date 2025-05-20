"LET'S GET IT" – Fans erupt with excitement as BTS' Jin drops Don't Say You Love Me (Remixes)

On May 20, 2025, BTS' Jin's Don't Say You Love Me (Remixes) was released at 1 PM KST. As reported by Sports World the same day, the record features eight tracks, including the original song and an instrumental, as well as Band, Lofi, Disco, Synthwave, 90s Pop, and Future Pop remixes.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As per the same publication, the band version of the song feels "as if you are watching Jin's live stage right before your eyes," as the band's sound emphasises the charm of the original song.

Meanwhile, the lo-fi remix adds to the original track's ambience with its acoustic guitar performance, making the sound more intense and showcasing the BTS member's vocals.

The disco remix, on the other hand, has a brighter melody with catchy synths and disco rhythms. Further, the synthwave remix adds a retro feel to the drums and bass rhythms, brightening up the subtle emotions of the original track.

Ad

The 90s pop remix features electronic sounds and melodies that evoke nostalgia, while the future pop remix commences with guitar arpeggios, leading to an intense string performance.

Fans subsequently took to the internet to express their excitement about these remixes. One fan on X exclaimed,

"LET'S GET IT."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similar reactions continued on X, where fans lauded the remix versions of Don't Say You Love Me.

"I like the remixes. If the og makes me feel bittersweet, the remixes makes me feel like it's sad but yolo," commented one fan.

"I've never liked remixed version, but... THIS!!! Kim Seokjin you're amazing. All versions are eargasm!! I never thought Jin's voices will suit every remixed --Salute--," reacted another on X.

Ad

"I am a sucker for a good remix and these are SO FUN! Synth-pop is giving a little Whitney Houston I Wanna Dance With Somebody," remarked one X user.

More fan reactions discussed their favorite remix versions on X.

"Are you kidding me? The band remix is so good. the urge to loop! OH MY GOD," wrote a fan.

Ad

"When the drums open for the 90s remix did anyone else get the 'Never Gonna Give You Up' vibe? I was cracking up. Now THAT is nostalgia done perfectly!" exclaimed another.

"I thought the sythwave ver is my fave but the other remixes won’t let me breathe. all of them so good!?!?!" added one on X.

Ad

More about Jin's second EP, Echo

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jin's second solo album, Echo, was released on May 16, 2025, via BIGHIT Music, along with its lead single Don't Say You Love Me. The album contains seven tracks, including a single, Loser, featuring former Iz*One member Yena.

In an interview with USA Today dated May 16, Jin revealed how he curated the tracks for the record. He mentioned that he received nearly 1000 tracks and then shortlisted 30 from them. The BTS member envisioned himself performing the tracks on stage and, considering what ARMY would like, he managed to narrow it down to seven songs on the album.

Ad

The songs revolved around the theme of love and connection, which was further explained by Jin in the interview, as he said,

"The definition of love can be different for the different tracks in this album. I think love comes in many forms. It could be love between lovers (or) between family members... Friendship can be another form of love. So I wanted to touch on these multiple aspects of love."

Ad

In other news, Echo topped the iTunes 'Top Albums' Chart in 63 countries, including Germany, Brazil, the UK, Japan, and France, as reported by Nocut News on May 17, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyadarshini Kaul M Priyadarshini Kaul is a K-Pop and K-Drama writer at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master of Arts degree in English Literature, which sparked her interest in global popular culture, particularly Korean entertainment. With over eight years of experience, including a role at Buzztribe, she has collaborated with notable clients such as ONDC, Max Healthcare, Tetra Pak, Pacific Mall, and Glance.



Priyadarshini draws inspiration from BTS and admires their journey and powerful messages of self-love. She enjoys bringing the stories of Korean artists to a global audience, highlighting how their work provides comfort and a sense of belonging. She is committed to delivering accurate and unbiased content by rigorously fact-checking information and staying up to date on industry developments.



If given the chance, she would love to travel back in time to attend an Elvis Presley concert and witness the artist's electrifying performance. When she's not writing, Priyadarshini enjoys reading and experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen. Know More