"A triumphant return" — Fans react as BTS Jin's second solo album tops the US iTunes Chart, with all seven tracks in the Top 25

On May 17, 2025, the X account @PopBase reported that BTS Jin's lead single, Don't Say You Love Me, from his latest album, Echo, had topped the US iTunes chart. Aside from the lead single, all seven songs from the album reached the top 25 of the US iTunes Charts.

Nothing Without Your Love charted at No. 13, Rope It at No. 14, Background at No. 15, Loser (feat. Yena) at No. 18, With the Clouds at No. 20, and To Me, Today at No. 21, as reported by the X account@TheePopCore.

Don't Say You Love Me also ranked No. 1 on the iTunes Chart in 61 countries, including France and Japan. The track reached No. 1 on both the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart and the European iTunes Song Chart, according to a report by Newsis.

The seven-track EP Echo also reached No. 1 in 63 countries, including Brazil, France, Germany, and Japan, as of May 17, 2025, as per Yonhap.

Fans took to the internet to express their happiness about their latest achievement. One fan wrote on X:

"A triumphant return my princess"

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where fans lauded the album, calling it "refreshing" and "rare."

"I love all the songs on his ECHO album. Which is RARE for me to love the whole album of any artists," commented another fan.

"The album is wonderful and so refreshing! Feels like he showed us at least three new Jin vocals that we'd not yet heard of. His solo songs are so exciting bcs of all these new tones we're hearing him sing in," remarked another fan.

"i love this song and every song in his album! my first time listening to a whole kpop album after girl’s generation’s lol it’s worth it and it did not disappoint! well done, jin," reacted another fan.

More fan reactions flowed in, with one fan remarking that the solo era is "winning" and another calling the album a "masterpiece."

"The solo era is winning, loud and clear! BTS power still going strong!" exclaimed another fan.

"This Album is so Amazing, its a masterpiece, his voice is so beautiful," wrote another fan on X.

"A voice that speaks to the soul, and a song that soared to the top....JIN earning that #1 like a true artist," added another fan on X.

More about Jin's second solo album, Echo

The BTS member's second solo EP, Echo, was released on May 16, 2025, via BIGHIT MUSIC. As per the release notice posted on Weverse, the album conveys universal emotion through the singer's unique perspective. The release notice further states,

"The album features seven tracks that showcase his versatile vocals against a dynamic band sound".

While speaking with USA Today in an article published on May 16, 2025, the Epiphany singer revealed how he chose tracks for the EP. He stated that he received almost 1000 songs for the album, out of which he picked 30 that he loved. He explained that while choosing, he had tried to imagine himself on stage with these songs, performing for the ARMY.

He also revealed that he kept ARMY in his mind while curating the tracklist and stated, as per the same publication:

"It's the ARMY that listen to my music, and that's what really means the world to me."

In other news, the Awake singer is set to embark on his solo debut concert tour, #RUNSEOKJIN_EP.TOUR, beginning June 28, 2025, in Goyang, South Korea.

