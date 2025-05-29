"NYC, you’re in for THE treat" - Fans react as Billboard posts the 1st look of BTS' Jimin's solo exhibition 'The Truth Untold'

On May 29, 2025, @billboard shared the 1st look of BTS' Jimin's solo exhibition. The exhibition, titled The Truth Untold, will commence from May 31 in New York City.

According to the Weverse notice, the BTS member's solo exhibition delves into stories that go beyond the singer's solo albums, such as Face and Muse. It explores in depth all the stories that have yet to be fully told.

The notice further states that the music from his first solo album, Face, candidly captures his emotions as he is "questioned and answers himself".

His second album, Muse, explores his journey in search of inspiration.

The notice stated:

"This exhibition encapsulates the untold stories within Jimin’s musical journey, where solitary contemplation became the seed that blossomed into his greatest creations."

It further invites fans to follow the BTS vocalist's journey as a solo artist through the exhibition. It further states:

"We invite you to follow in his footsteps, tracing the path of his struggles and reflections as a solo artist, and finally arriving at the beautiful flower garden he has reached."

Fans took to the internet to express their excitement about the upcoming event. One fan shared their experience of the exhibition previously held in L.A. and encouraged others not to miss it.

"I showed up 3 days in a row when it hit LA. One of the most magical times of my entire year. NYC, you’re in for THE treat," commented a fan on X.

Similar fan comments continued to pour in on X:

"Those who visit this exhibition will be the happiest, because their eyes and ears will be in paradise," commented another fan on X.

"This is so beautiful!!! I can't wait to see it!!! Already have my tickets!!! Thanks for bringing it to NYC!!!!" exclaimed another fan.

"I went to Japan's exhibition several time. It was so so wonderful that one visit was not enough! I hope many New York Jimin fans will enjoy it," reacted a fan on X.

More fan comments on X were from those who could not attend the event, and they referred to those attending as "lucky."

"Even though I didn't attend, I'm happy because many people will be able to enjoy the art of Jimin's exhibition. It looks so beautiful," wrote a fan on X.

"Anyone coming, please post a picture and send it to Jimin as a fan letter on Weverse. Let him know that you enjoy it, so he can create more for us," remarked another fan on X.

"very beautiful, every detail is perfect. lucky are those who will be there to see it up close," added a fan.

More about Jimin's solo exhibition, The Truth Untold

The Truth Untold exhibition in NYC, as per Fever, a live entertainment discovery platform, allows visitors to dive into Jimin's creative process while making his solo albums through "deeply personal exhibits."

Visitors will have the chance to view never-before-seen diary entries and a lyric notebook from the singer himself. They will also be able to celebrate the accolades he has achieved during his solo journey.

The duration of the exhibition for visitors, according to the same website, is approximately 1 hour. Moreover, a small gift will be provided to ticket holders on weekdays while supplies last.

BIG HIT previously held the same exhibition in Seoul, Japan, and L.A.

The Seoul exhibition was hosted in October 2024, while it opened in L.A. on November 29, 2024, before moving to Japan, where it was held on January 10, 2025, as reported by Dispatch Korea on November 4, 2024.

In other news, Jimin is scheduled to be discharged from military service on June 11, alongside his bandmate Jungkook.

