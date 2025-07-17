Former NCT member Taeil appeals against 3.5-year prison sentence in assault case as prosecution contests ruling

On July 17, 2025, Star News reported that former NCT member Taeil has officially filed an appeal against the court's ruling in his criminal case. The appeal comes a day after his two co-defendants submitted theirs on July 15. They did this alongside a separate appeal from the prosecution, which has objected to the court’s sentencing decision.

Ad

Taeil’s legal team confirmed the submission on July 16. This indicates that the case will now proceed to its second trial phase. Earlier this month, the Seoul Central District Court sentenced Taeil to three years and six months in prison for his involvement in a serious assault case under South Korea’s Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Crimes.

The ruling also required the former idol and his co-defendants to complete a 40-hour treatment program. It barred them from working in any children or youth-related institutions for five years and mandated the disclosure of their personal information. He was taken into custody immediately after the sentencing.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The case arises from an incident in June 2024, where the singer and two others were accused of assaulting a foreign woman they met at a bar in Itaewon. The prosecution initially sought a seven-year sentence, citing the severity of the crime and the defendants' subsequent actions. These included allegedly trying to mislead investigators by leaving the victim in a different location.

They reportedly mentioned her foreign status in a group chat to potentially avoid tracking. The singer's team acknowledged the charges and expressed remorse during the initial trial. They also issued a formal apology to the victim, attempted counseling, and cooperated with the authorities. The lawyer stated,

Ad

"Taeil has since realized his mistake and is repenting, receiving sexual crime prevention education programs, attempted crimes, and psychological counseling, and is pledging not to commit the same mistake again."

His lawyer also emphasized that the singer had entered into a non-punishment agreement with the victim, who accepted his apology through a legal representative.

"At the time the investigation was being conducted, Taeil conveyed his apology through the victim's public defender, and while it cannot be said that the victim's damages were fully recovered, the victim thankfully accepted the defendant's apology and expressed to the investigative authorities that she did not want the defendant to be punished because of it," he said.

Ad

Taeil’s contract termination, legal history, and timeline of events

Taeil was first reported to the police on June 13, 2024. Investigators summoned him for questioning in August and referred the case to the prosecution by September. An initial arrest warrant was denied due to his cooperation and admission. However, he was taken into custody following the court verdict in July 2025.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Amid increased public scrutiny, SM Entertainment terminated its contract with the singer on October 15, 2024. The agency explained that ongoing criminal proceedings made it impossible to maintain a professional relationship. They also stated that the termination was made with the singer's consent.

The court cited messages among the defendants that indicated prior knowledge of the victim’s background and efforts to obstruct any potential investigation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The prosecution stated that these points weaken assertions that the incident was unintentional or accidental.

With both the defense and prosecution appealing the outcome, the case is scheduled to proceed in a higher court. Taeil remains in detention as the legal process continues.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More