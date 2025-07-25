Where to watch the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer online? Complete lineup, special collabs, hosts, & all you need to know

The 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer festival will take place at Ilsan KINTEX Exhibition Center 1 on July 26 and 27. Known for featuring top K-pop acts, this year’s lineup includes both veteran and rising stars.The event will be streamed live on SBS’s official platform, SBS Play. The Blue Carpet begins at 4 p.m. KST, and the main show starts at 7 p.m. KST on both days. Viewers can watch the standard broadcast for free by signing in to SBS Play.They can also pay for the premium subscription at 3,300KRW/month to have high-definition, ad-free streaming softwareThe MC trio of NCT's Doyoung, TXT's Yeonjun, and IVE's Ahn Yujin return for this year's festival after their special chemistry and hosting style received good reviews last year. Last year's festival had memorable standout moments, and they will deliver again this season..Special collaborative stages have also been confirmed. It will include performances by MEOVV’s Gawon, IVE’s Liz, ITZY’s Yuna, and ALLDAY PROJECT’s Youngseo, adding an extra spark to the event.Complete lineup and highlights of the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon SummerThe final lineup for Day 1 (Saturday, July 26) of the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer festival includes:NCT 127DoyoungITZYBE:FIRSTIVENMIXX, xikersNCT WISHMEOVVIznaYouthSphereALLDAY PROJECTAHOFPaul KimJannabi.Day 2 (Sunday, July 27) of the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer festival will feature:NCT DREAMMarkWOODZ(G)I-DLETOMORROW X TOGETHERSTAYCENHYPENILLITBABYMONSTERKickFlipHearts2HeartsKiiiKiiiCLOSE YOUR EYESHitchesBaby DONT CryIDIDThese artists are set to deliver powerful stages, mixing chart-topping hits with special summer-themed performances. With a lineup of these acts, the two days are shaping up to be a grand finale of high-energy performances and special stages.International fans can join the excitement through SBS Play's global streaming services. The platform offers standard-definition live streams for free. Meanwhile, HD streaming with no ads is available with a paid subscription.A number of ticketing services, including Trazy, Klook, and Interpark Global, are running special promotions for international audiences who want to attend the event in person.These special promotions include VIP seats, standing tickets, blue carpet access, and amenities like UNIPOP festival access and shuttle transfers.There will be a separate stage for the UNIPOP at the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer. This event is designed to blend various music genres under one roof. The term combines &quot;Universe&quot; and &quot;K-POP&quot; into a unique performance platform.