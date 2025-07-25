  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • Where to watch the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer online? Complete lineup, special collabs, hosts, & all you need to know

Where to watch the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer online? Complete lineup, special collabs, hosts, & all you need to know

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:52 GMT
2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer online? (Image via SBS Gayo website)
2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer online? (Image via SBS Gayo website)

The 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer festival will take place at Ilsan KINTEX Exhibition Center 1 on July 26 and 27. Known for featuring top K-pop acts, this year’s lineup includes both veteran and rising stars.

Ad

The event will be streamed live on SBS’s official platform, SBS Play. The Blue Carpet begins at 4 p.m. KST, and the main show starts at 7 p.m. KST on both days. Viewers can watch the standard broadcast for free by signing in to SBS Play.

They can also pay for the premium subscription at 3,300KRW/month to have high-definition, ad-free streaming software

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The MC trio of NCT's Doyoung, TXT's Yeonjun, and IVE's Ahn Yujin return for this year's festival after their special chemistry and hosting style received good reviews last year. Last year's festival had memorable standout moments, and they will deliver again this season..

Special collaborative stages have also been confirmed. It will include performances by MEOVV’s Gawon, IVE’s Liz, ITZY’s Yuna, and ALLDAY PROJECT’s Youngseo, adding an extra spark to the event.

Ad

Complete lineup and highlights of the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer

The final lineup for Day 1 (Saturday, July 26) of the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer festival includes:

  • NCT 127
  • Doyoung
  • ITZY
  • BE:FIRST
  • IVE
  • NMIXX, xikers
  • NCT WISH
  • MEOVV
  • Izna
  • YouthSphere
  • ALLDAY PROJECT
  • AHOF
  • Paul Kim
  • Jannabi.
Ad

Day 2 (Sunday, July 27) of the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer festival will feature:

  • NCT DREAM
  • Mark
  • WOODZ
  • (G)I-DLE
  • TOMORROW X TOGETHER
  • STAYC
  • ENHYPEN
  • ILLIT
  • BABYMONSTER
  • KickFlip
  • Hearts2Hearts
  • KiiiKiii
  • CLOSE YOUR EYES
  • Hitches
  • Baby DONT Cry
  • IDID

These artists are set to deliver powerful stages, mixing chart-topping hits with special summer-themed performances. With a lineup of these acts, the two days are shaping up to be a grand finale of high-energy performances and special stages.

International fans can join the excitement through SBS Play's global streaming services. The platform offers standard-definition live streams for free. Meanwhile, HD streaming with no ads is available with a paid subscription.

Ad

A number of ticketing services, including Trazy, Klook, and Interpark Global, are running special promotions for international audiences who want to attend the event in person.

Ad

These special promotions include VIP seats, standing tickets, blue carpet access, and amenities like UNIPOP festival access and shuttle transfers.

There will be a separate stage for the UNIPOP at the 2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon Summer. This event is designed to blend various music genres under one roof. The term combines "Universe" and "K-POP" into a unique performance platform.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Divya Singh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications