"So breathtaking" — Fans react to Stray Kids' Hyunjin's latest photoshoot with Cartier for Arena Homme+ magazine

On May 20, Stray Kids' Hyunjin surprised fans with yet another magazine photoshoot. He posed for the Korean edition of the Arena Homme+ magazine, where he also endorsed luxury jewelry brand Cartier.

In the shoot, the artist was seen with pitch-black hair, dressed in a series of casual outfits complemented by Cartier jewelry. Fans were captivated by his transformation and took to X to express their reactions. One X user wrote:

"so breathtaking my hyunjinnie"

"The colours and aesthetic of this shoot my god I love it so much…. I’m trying to not look at his gaze here…." another X user wrote

"I'm literally going insane rn" a fan wrote

"UGHHHHH HES SO PRETTY AND HANDSOME" another fan replied

Fans were particularly surprised to see him sporting black hair. The singer debuted a buzz cut at the SBS Gayo Daejeon 2024, later switching to a bold pink style in February 2025. His current hairstyle appears to be a grown-out version of the crew cut, now transformed into a crisp bob with a few messy cuts.

"this is his BEST HAIR IDCC" a fan wrote

"PUT THAT DAMN HANDS DOWNN" another fan replied

"never in my entire life i thought i will say "he looks GORGEOUSSSSS with the buzzcut" but here i am" one fan commented

More about Hyunjin's work with Cartier and latest interview with Arena magazine

Stray Kids member Hyunjin was announced as Cartier's ambassador in September 2024. The announcement was made through Esquire Korea, along with new visuals of the singer wearing fine jewelry from the luxury brand.

In his latest interview with Arena Homme+ Korea magazine, the artist once again endorsed Cartier. For the cover shoot, he wore a variation of Cartier accessories like watches, bracelets, rings, and earrings. Speaking about his favorite Cartier accessory, Hyunjin said:

"I originally liked the Panthère de Cartier watch. The rings and necklaces from the same line were pretty too. That caught my eye as an accessory, and for the watch, I liked the new Santos de Cartier. It's small, so I think I'll wear it often."

The artist also reflected on his time as a Stray Kids (aka SKZ) member. He expressed sadness about missing the Latin American leg of the group's ongoing world tour, DominATE. Moreover, he shared his excitement for Hollow, the group's Japanese album slated to release on June 18 this year.

Hyunjin spoke at length about what keeps him motivated, sharing his efforts to maintain happiness and peace in his lifestyle despite a hectic schedule. He concluded the interview by crediting SKZ members and STAY (the group's fandom name) as his motivation and inspiration, expressing his hope for a happy and fulfilling life in the coming years.

