"Pink Kiwi": Fans go gaga as Stray Kids' Hyunjin reveals new photos of his buzzcut hair color

On Friday, March 14, Stray Kids' Hyunjin revealed new photos of his pink buzzcut hair through his Bubble account. The K-pop idol previously debuted his new hair color on February 14 during Stray Kids' 5th fan meeting concert, SKZ 5' CLOCK, at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. Following the same, fans couldn't stop talking about the idol's new hair look.

On February 19, the idol posted a few more pictures of his new pink hair on his Instagram account, @hyunjinnnn. As fans continued to swoon over the same, the latest Bubble post from Hyunjin further impressed the fans. The idol revealed two new pictures of his hair, and he posted the same with the following caption:

"I'll give you this pink hair...! as a gift"

Here are a few fan reactions to the latest pictures of Stray Kids' Hyunjin's pink buzzcut hair:

"hyunjin just gave us pink kiwi content he’s so pretty omg," a fan wrote.

"he looks so cute with the pink hair, my baby," said a fan on X

"OH HE KNOWS WHAT I WANTTT," added another fan

"pink kiwi hair," commented a netizen

More fans and netizens shared their excitement on the latest pictures that Stray Kids' Hyunjin released on Bubble.

"HE KNOWS I LOVED IT," stated a fan

"looks bold and stunning—such a fresh look for him!" said a netizen

"Thank you life, my God, today is just a victory," commented another X user

All you need to know about Hyunjin and his recent activities with his K-pop boy group, Stray Kids

Stray Kids' Hyunjin or Hwang Hyun-jin is a South Korean rapper, singer-songwriter, and dancer who debuted under JYP Entertainment in 2018. He debuted alongside his fellow K-pop boy group members through the survival K-pop reality show, Stray Kids, conducted by JYP Entertainment.

Hyunjin rolled out solo tracks through Stary Kids' mixtapes and albums. Some of these songs include So good, ice.cream, Love Untold, Hey You, miss you, and more. He also collaborated with Troye Sivan through a feature in his 2023 track, Rush. Additionally, the idol is also active in the industry outside his music activities.

He was named the brand ambassador of Versace in July 2023, and most recently, in September 2024, he was also named the brand ambassador of the luxury jewellery brand, Cartier. On the other hand, the idol has also been active in the activities with Stray Kids. In December 2024, Stray Kids released their first official studio mixtape, Hop, which holds its title track as Walkin on Water.

They are also scheduled to roll out the fifth installment of their Mixtape Project on March 21, 2025, with the digital single release, Mixtape: dominATE. Currently, the members are also on their third world tour and fourth overall tour, Dominate World Tour, which kickstarted back in August 2024, following the release of ninth Korean EP, Ate, their second Japanese album, Giant, and their latest mixtape, Hop.

The tour is also set to roll out until the end of July 2025. Moreover, the group also rolled out their three-day fan meeting concert, SKZ 5'CLOCK at the Inspire Arena in Incheon. The group will be on their next concert from the Dominate World Tour on March 27 at Estadio Bicentenario de La Florida in Santiago, Chile.

