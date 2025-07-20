"Feels so spoiled like entitled"- Internet divided over ALLDAY PROJECT's 'FAMOUS' live performance for 'tone-deaf' vocals and Westernized image

  • home icon
By Mantasha Azeem
Published Jul 20, 2025 18:34 GMT
ALLDAY PROJECT
ALLDAY PROJECT's 'FAMOUS' live performance (Image via X/@ALLDAY_PROJECT)

THE BLACK LABEL's latest co-ed group, ALLDAY PROJECT, has become a topic of heated debate online. The debate followed their live performance of FAMOUS on It’s Live. The five-piece officially debuted on June 23, 2025, with the single album FAMOUS.

ALLDAY PROJECT's recent performance on the same track drew strong mixed reactions from viewers. While many fans praised their stage presence, others felt disappointed by the live vocals and found the group's style too Westernized.

Many were quick to criticize the group on X. They called the vocals flat and unpolished. Some commented that the members appeared more focused on visuals and attitude than on delivering a solid live performance. An X user, @xiaojinaah, wrote,

"smth abt them feels so spoiled like entitled, not humble.. like maybe its their 'aura'? idk but smth abt them jus doesnt appeal to me i cant explain it."
Tarzzan, in particular, faced backlash for allegedly imitating stereotypical elements of Western hip-hop culture. Others went further, saying ALLDAY PROJECT seemed image-driven.

"2 tone deaf rappers and one nasal singer. They're actually lucky people are focused on Tarzzan ni*aboo antics," a fan commented.
"tarzzan's bum a*s throwing up a gang sign while living in the suburbs of Seoul Korea," another one said.
"They look like they're trippin on fenty. Never seen a group try harder to look unique. The black label, count your days," an X user wrote.
"I need Kpop singers/idols who were born in and grew up in Korea to STOP ACTING LIKE THEY ARE FROM THE LA HOOD IN THE US! THE MOST DANGEROUS PLACE ANY OF Y'ALL HAVE BEEN TO IS HONGDAE AT NIGHT! Y'ALL ARENT ABOUT THAT LIFE COMING FROM ONE OF THE SAFEST COUNTRIES IN THE WORLD!!," another one said.
Despite the backlash, fans came to the group’s defense. They praised their stage presence.

"Can we not culturally appropriate for 5 seconds these people are prob really talented but stop with the bullsh*t teddy," a fan commented.
"y'all are so miserable in the comments i love the 4 of them sm because i love me a vibey club song, as much as i love noise music this stuff is also good... its just for the people who are into this kinda music," an X user mentioned.
"Why ppl r hating on this? Like its not even bad.?," another one said.

More about ALLDAY PROJECT: background, members, and debut journey

ALLDAY PROJECT is a five-member co-ed group formed by THE BLACK LABEL. The group includes Annie, Tarzzan, Bailey, Woochan, and Youngseo. Youngseo was previously known for being in ILLIT’s pre-debut lineup. Bailey is a Korean-American dancer and choreographer. She has worked on routines for artists like EXO's Kai, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Red Velvet.

Annie Moon is a Korean-American model with a chaebol family background. She is the great-granddaughter of Lee Byung-chul, the founder of the Samsung Group. Woochan gained attention after appearing on Show Me The Money 6, and Tarzzan is a trained dancer and model with past appearances in music videos.

ALLDAY PROJECT's debut single FAMOUS was released along with the track Wicked. The music video dropped on June 16, 2025.

ALLDAY PROJECT made a strong debut by winning their first music show trophy just 10 days after their debut. On July 19, they took first place on Show! Music Core, beating BLACKPINK’s JUMP and aespa’s Dirty Work with 6,365 points.

While opinions on their recent It’s Live stage remain divided, ALLDAY PROJECT has stirred conversation and captured public attention early in their career.

