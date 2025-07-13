"Where did the budget go" — Internet divided as BLACKPINK's 'Jump' music video faces allegations of AI usage in visual effects and editing

BLACKPINK made a comeback with their new single Jump on July 11, 2025. While the group marked their return after nearly three years with a fast-paced hardstyle track, the accompanying music video has drawn divided reactions. Netizens expressed their disappointment over the alleged use of artificial intelligence in its visuals and editing.

Directed by Dave Meyers and co-produced by Diplo, the MV presents high-energy scenes. It is a distinct shift from BLACKPINK’s previous cinematic music videos. Rather than the grand sets and extravagant styling fans are used to, Jump allegedly features CGI-heavy outdoor visuals, chaotic crowd scenes, and stylized fast cuts.

Some viewers pointed out what they believe are signs of AI-generated content, particularly in scenes where the members appeared altered or animated.

One sequence that showed the members flying upward caught particular attention. Fans speculated that the scene looked edited or AI-generated, suggesting excessive visual manipulation. An X user, @hissinglawn, wrote:

"where did the budget go... why is it all ai."

Fans flooded social media with mixed reactions. Many expressed frustration over YG allegedly choosing AI tools over real production design. Others also added how it looked "cheap" and "cringe."

"That MV feels cheap as hell like babe... be so serious. Never touch a green screen again. I'm begging," an X user commented.

"we're not gonna talk abt half of the mv being ai generated oh wow yg ent a multibillion company couldn't afford a professional 3d artist or a videographer," a netizen added.

"'They're having a new concept' it's okay but PLEASE A NEW CONCEPT THAT WILL NOT MAKE THEM LOOK CHEAP!!! this cringe, ai generated m/v? reallyy??? i just can't.," another one said.

However, not everyone agreed. A section of fans defended the group as members shared behind-the-scenes photos and videos. The posts by BLACKPINK members showed green screen usage, stunt rigs, and practical effects.

The fans argued that many visuals were shot live and edited later for dramatic impact.

"everybody who called the jump mv ai looking really dumb right now," a fan mentioned.

"The AI trend got people calling every visual effects 'AI-generated'. They clearly used CGI and green screens in the Jump MV. AI and CGI are two entirely different things," an X user wrote.

"the only way for blackpink to clear the ai rumors is to show the behind the scenes for jump," another one said.

More about BLACKPINK's comeback, Jump success, and ongoing world tour

Despite the debate surrounding the visuals, BLACKPINK’s Jump has already become a commercial success. The MV reached one million likes on YouTube in just one hour and three minutes. It became the group’s fourth-fastest music video to hit the milestone. It follows Kill This Love, Ice Cream, and Lovesick Girls in the top five.

Jump made its live debut during the opening leg of the group’s DEADLINE World Tour in Goyang, South Korea. This marked the start of a global journey for the quartet, with over 30 shows across 16 cities.

Here is the list of the remaining dates for BLACKPINK's DEADLINE World Tour:

July 18, 2025: Chicago, USA (Soldier Field)

July 22–23, 2025: Toronto, Canada (Rogers Stadium)

July 26–27, 2025: New York, USA (Citi Field)

August 2–3, 2025: Paris, France (Stade de France)

August 6, 2025: Milan, Italy (Ippodromo Snai La Maura)

August 9–10, 2025: Barcelona, Spain (Estadi Olímpic)

August 15–16, 2025: London, UK (Wembley Stadium)

October 18–19, 2025: Kaohsiung, Taiwan (National Stadium)

October 24–26, 2025: Bangkok, Thailand (Rajamangala Stadium)

November 1–2, 2025: Jakarta, Indonesia (Gelora Bung Karno Stadium)

November 22–23, 2025: Bulacan, Philippines (Philippine Arena)

November 29–30, 2025: Singapore (National Stadium)

January 16–18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan (Tokyo Dome)

January 24–25, 2026: Hong Kong (Kai Tak Stadium)

As of the time of writing this article, the music video has crossed 44 million views in just two days.

