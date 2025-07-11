"GOOFIEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN!"- Fans hilariously react to the head banging choreography in BLACKPINK's comeback MV, Jump

On July 11, 2025, BLACKPINK unveiled the music video for their highly anticipated single, JUMP, where the girls are accompanied by several dancers in the background. The music video has taken over social media with its head-banging choreography that has fans laughing out loud.
The hardstyle track's MV showcases dancers banging their heads as the beat drops. Many fans found the choreography hilarious, as the dancers banged their heads not only in the air but also on tables, glass doors, steel swings, and more. They turned to X to share humorous reactions to the group's unique music video.
"IT WAS SUCH A FUNNY AND GOOFIEST THING I HAVE EVER SEEN!!!" a fan said.
"when they bang their heads against the wall, it makes me feel like it’s the haters who are being referred to. Despite their hate, they can’t do anything but listen to them and hurt themselves," a netizen wrote.
"bless their head after filming tbh must’ve a good headache the day after," a user reacted.
Fans further joked that the dancers in BLACKPINK's JUMP music video represented BLINKs.
"We (blinks) really are like those dancers for BLACKPINK. going crazy for them," a fan commented.
"God blinks would've killed that part, we live like that no need for green screen," another fan commented.
"The dancers are basically us as blinks totally!" a user stated.
More About BLACKPINK's Latest Single, JUMP
BLACKPINK has made a comeback as a whole group after nearly three years with their recent single, JUMP, on July 11, 2025. This is their first music piece together since the release of the album BORN PINK. Notably, JUMP is written by YG Entertainment's long-time producer TEDDY.
Other renowned names, including 24, Claudia Valentina, Diplo, Jesse Bluu, Jumpa, Malachiii, and Zikai, have also contributed to the track's co-writing. JUMP has gained attention for its genre, which is hardstyle, produced by Diplo, 24, Boaz van de Beatz, Zecca, and Ape Drums.
BLACKPINK debuted JUMP live for the first time before its official release at the Goyang show of their 2025 DEADLINE WORLD TOUR on July 5, 2025. This world tour promises fans a setlist featuring popular songs by the group, as well as solo songs by Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa.
The DEADLINE World Tour setlist includes:
- Kill This Love
- Pink Venom
- How You Like That
- Playing With Fire
- Shut Down
- Earthquake by Jisoo
- Your Love by Jisoo
- New Woman by Lisa
- Rockstar by Lisa
- Pretty Savage
- Don’t Know What To Do
- Whistle
- Stay
- Lovesick Girls
- Mantra by Jennie
- with the IE (way up) by Jennie
- Like JENNIE by Jennie
- 3AM by Rosé
- Toxic Til The End by Rosé
- APT. by Rosé
- JUMP
- Boombayah
- Ddu Du Ddu Du
- As If It’s Your Last
- Forever Young
- Yeah Yeah Yeah
- Encore Stage
- JUMP (new song)
- See You Later
The quartet will commence the North America segment of the tour with two shows on July 12 and 13, 2025, in Los Angeles, United States. They are set to perform two shows each in Chicago, Toronto, and New York before moving ahead to the European leg.
The group is set to perform one show each in Milan and Barcelona and two shows in London for the European leg. In the fourth quarter of 2025, BLACKPINK will hold shows in Asian cities such as Kaohsiung, Bangkok, Taipei, and Singapore.
The Deadline World Tour is set to continue in 2026 with shows in Japan and China.