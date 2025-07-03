"This is so unnecessary"- Fans defend BLACKPINK's Rosé as Bruno Mars mention in PSY performance post draws backlash

BLACKPINK member Rosé's recent story, mentioning Bruno Mars alongside PSY's performance, drew backlash online. On June 28, 2025, Rosé surprised the 2025 Summer Swag audience by joining PSY on stage, where they performed her hit track APT.
Notably, APT. was a collaboration song between Rosé and Bruno Mars that took off on several international music charts and became a fan favorite. PSY sang Bruno's verses while Rosé showcased her vocals, singing her part.
However, what caught netizens' attention was her Instagram story, which Rosé shared following the performance on July 2, 2025. The story showcased the crowd singing APT, where Rosé wrote:
“@brunomars, do you see this???”
Netizens believed that the BLACKPINK member was allegedly acting as if she were unaware of Bruno Mars's stardom and that the crowd was unimpressed by him. Furthermore, they made negative remarks about Rosé, mentioning the Die With A Smile singer.
With the increasingly hateful tweets on X, fans came to defend the K-pop idol, stating that she was sharing her happiness with the artist she had collaborated with. They further reminded the netizens that Rosé and Bruno Mars are good friends.
"This is so unnecessary," a fan said.
"I’m sorry to tell you not everyone is chart obsessed like your group and some artists genuinely enjoy collaborating and celebrating music together," a fan added.
"Numberones and Hooligans are celebrating and then here comes miserable armys like for the love of God why are you so mad? Are you bruno? Are you jealous of Rosé because you are friendless?" a user wrote.
Fans continued to criticize the people left hateful comments towards the BLACKPINK member for her story.
"i’ve never seen someone act this miserable over a person they don’t even remotely know of. whatever agenda you’re trying to spread, isn’t gonna work. rosé and bruno are FRIEND," a fan commented.
"Why are the kpop stans getting nastier with these tweets? Hooligans have already said Bruno loves these tweets and ig posts. All this does is attract tension between Bruno and anyone he collaborates," a netizen stated.
"Guys as a hooligan I think I can speak for most of our fandom saying we all know Bruno doesn't mind being mentioned by one of his friends (Rose) in a video about THEIR song so y'all should definitely stop talking without informing yourselves and stop this thank u, peace," another fan commented.
Bruno Mars supports BLACKPINK’s Rosé's Summer Swag 2025 performance with PSY
PSY, known for his popular tracks Gangnam Style, DADDY, Gentleman, New Face, and more, came back with the Summer Swag series with the 2025 edition. The show was held at the Incheon Asiad Main Stadium on June 28, featuring a surprise guest, Rosé of BLACKPINK.
On June 28, 2025, Rosé shared a behind-the-scenes video from her performance, in which she is seen preparing and warming up before taking the stage to sing APT. She expressed her gratitude towards PSY for inviting her and also to the audience for enjoying the performance.
Notably, Bruno Mars showcased his support for the BLACKPINK vocalist by leaving three fire emoticons. This is not the first time Bruno Mars extended his support for the K-pop idol through social media; the two are known for their friendly banter and interactive comments on Instagram.
In other news, Rosé is set to join her fellow group members, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa, for the Deadline World Tour, which is scheduled to start on July 5, 2025, in Goyang.