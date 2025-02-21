"They’re really banking on her" — Fans react as YG Plus' stocks hit upper limit following BLACKPINK's Rosé's contract termination with KOMCA

YG Plus’ stock reportedly witnessed a surge following BLACKPINK's Rosé's withdrawal from KOMCA (Korea Music Copyright Association). Rosé terminated her contract with the KOMCA on January 31, 2025, in order to ease the process of obtaining her royalties easily through overseas copyright associations.

Notably, her music copyrights are said to be taken care of by Atlantic Records, a United States-based record label, as well as distributed by YG Plus, a production, distribution, and licensing label under YG Entertainment. As the news of Rosé departing KOMCA surfaced on the internet on February 21, YG Plus’ stock reportedly increased by 29.86 percent, according to Anbinnakdo.

The stock percentage hit the upper limit, and this was reportedly due to Rosé's decision to cease her copyright management with KOMCA. Rosé's audience has been broadened to a global level following her hit release APT. featuring Bruno Mars; this is expected to play a significant role in YG Plus's overseas business expansion.

However, netizens and BLACKPINK fans have showcased their disappointment as they believe that YG Plus’ parent company, YG Entertainment, will eventually profit from Rosé's copyright management. They took to social media to express their thoughts about it.

"Chyle....they're really banking on her," said a fan.

"This ef-ing company always manages to benefit from the Pinks effort and hardwork," said a user.

"Whether you like it or not, since Rosé is under TBL who work with YG plus in term of distribution album they will always got impact from her activity. Evenmore when she's no longer a komca member. Without YGplus you wouldn't find her album in ktown or other korean sales," commented another fan.

Meanwhile, fans praised the BLACKPINK member for her decision to terminate contract with KOMCA.

"People tend to forget that Rosie comes from a family of Lawyers. Ohhhhhh my smart, wise and humble fave!! Number One Girl indeed!!" wrote a user.

"Gotta say, I’m seriously impressed with every move she’s made in her solo career. You can tell she’s been playing the long game, planning everything strategically for long-term success. Soloist Rosé future career is gonna be more even brighter y'all," said another user.

"Rosé has her Dream APT publishing. For sure she won't rely on YG to manage or distribute her US based royalties," commented a netizen.

More about BLACKPINK's Rosé's music copyright management following her exit from KOMCA

On October 31, 2024, Rosé of BLACKPINK applied to terminate her contract with Korea Music Copyright Association, or KOMCA. Following a three-month grace period, the contract was eventually terminated on January 31, 2025. This made news on February 20, 2025, garnering attention from fans and netizens.

BLACKPINK’s vocalist’s copyrights will reportedly be managed by American publishers and copyright associations like ASCAP and BMI. KOMCA takes over a year to process royalty payments from overseas.

American copyright management is segregated as per rights, which helps streamline the royalties by reducing intermediate processes. and Rosé's decision to manage her rights internationally has been considered a reasonable choice by South Korean blogger Anbinnakdo. Notably, BLACKPINK's Rosé is the first artist to terminate a contract with KOMCA after K-pop phenomenon Seo Taiji in 2002.

On the other hand, Rosé is scheduled to go on a world tour with her BLACKPINK bandmates in 2025, holding shows in 10 cities across the globe. Previously, she dropped the performance video of number one girl, a track from her solo album Rosie, on February 13, 2025, on YouTube.

