"This is monumental!"— Fans react as BLACKPINK's Rosé becomes 1st Korean female solo act to rank on IFPI's 2024 best-selling singles chart with ‘APT’

BLACKPINK's Rosé has written history with her hit collaboration track APT. with Bruno Mars by ranking 17th on the IFPI's 2024 Best-selling Global Singles Chart. On February 20, 2025, the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry unveiled the winner of Global Single of the Year alongside the Top 20 songs that made it to the list.

Rosé dropped the pre-release single APT., which is based on a South Korean cultural drinking game featuring popular American singer Bruno Mars, on October 18, 2024. The song received a massive response from across the globe and went viral on social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram.

According to IFPI, APT. placed on rank no. 17 on the Global Singles Chart, receiving global subscription streams equivalent to 1 billion. This is a significant milestone of Rosé's solo music career, as it made her the first and only female Korean act to reach this feat. Notably, this achievement was recorded with just two months of streams.

The BLACKPINK singer joined artists like PSY (Gangnam Style), BTS (Dynamite and Butter), and Jungkook (Seven) as a K-pop artist on the chart. As the news started to circulate online, fans could not hold back their excitement and took to X to share their thoughts.

"This is monumental!," a fan said.

"Good lord 17th biggest song of 2024 in just 2 months is insane work rosé. main pop girl AHHHHHHHH," a user said.

"She really makes it look easier for others, they thought they can replicate the success of APT," a fan mentioned.

Fans were surprised as APT. was released in October 2024 and reached the Top 20 of the global singles chart list within 2 months.

"That’s totally huge Y'ALL SHOULD UNDERSTAND IT. She did that with only 2 months' tracking period, btw, and got 1 billion sales," a fan wrote.

"The fact that She did it with Just 2 Months of tracking is INSANEEEEE. The International hit ‘Apt’ by #ROSÉ. Congratulations Rosié for being the first KPOP female act ever to enlist," a fan added.

"Omfg 17 on ifpi in just 2 months is so f*king insane oh gawd Roseanne why are you so MOTHÉR ahhhhh," a netizen stated.

Fans continued to celebrate the success of the global hit APT. by Rosé.

"And it would be in first place if it had come out at the beginning of the year," a user commented.

"Rosé really did this with her first comeback after leaving that company that kept her years without releasing anything! and this is just the beginning," a user stated.

"As she should be. This song is a banger," a netizen mentioned.

BLACKPINK's Rosé reveals working on new music in a recent interview

BLACKPINK member Rosé appeared on the front page of the Spring 2025 edition of The Cut Magazine, where she opened up about getting into K-pop and becoming an idol to collaborating with Bruno Mars as a soloist.

In an interview unveiled on February 18, 2025, by the magazine, Rosé revealed working on new music. She stated,

“Yes, I’ve made new music. I was in the studio last week. What better to do with my life than be in the studio? But I also did think, I should live a little. I need to go get my heart broken again. I need to go be stupid for a little bit and come back.”

Previously, BLACKPINK's Rosé released her solo album ‘Rosie’ on December 6, 2024, which is her first album as a solo artist after departing the South Korean agency YG Entertainment. In other news, she will be joining Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa for the upcoming BLACKPINK 2025 World Tour.

