BLACKPINK's Jennie wins a legal case against an individual claiming to be her biological father

BLACKPINK member Jennie was confirmed to win a legal case against an individual who had claimed to be her biological father. On June 18, 2025, according to Chosun Daily, a Women's Sense report suggested that Jennie won the first trial of the complaint titled “Petition for prohibition of distribution of publications.”

An individual, “A,” claimed that the Ruhy singer was his biological daughter, backing his allegations with a published novel with a cover and synopsis created with the help of artificial intelligence. As per the first trial, Uijeongbu District Court's Goyang Branch ruled in the BLACKPINK vocalist’s favor. They said,

“It is reasonable to assume that the claim that Mr. A is Jennie's biological father is false.”

They cited the lack of evidence, as well as her biological father being registered as another person on official records, as the reason for the rulings. They stated,

“There is no evidence to support the claim that defendant A is plaintiff Jennie's biological father other than the defendants’ claims. It is clearly acknowledged that someone other than defendant A is recorded as the father on plaintiff Jennie's family relations certificate.”

Individual A was also ordered by the court to cease distribution of the book where he claimed to be her father and was prohibited from further promoting it on social media platforms. Additionally, all existing posts regarding the book were also ordered to be deleted. The statement said,

“Delete all posts related to Jennie on KakaoTalk, social media, and the internet. You will not be allowed to do any future broadcasts or media interviews.”

What is Jennie's father's impersonation case? BLACKPINK member wins lawsuit against spread of false information.

In September 2024, BLACKPINK member Jennie's solo label ODDATELIER issued an official statement denying individual A's claims of being her birth father. They filed a petition to protect the K-pop idols’ personal rights on May 9, 2025.

According to Joongang Daily, an individual A published a book about his alleged relationship with Jennie. He further attempted to legitimize the book by using the official logo of ODDATELIER on it without consent.

This case is reportedly considered to be a personal rights violation, in particular a violation of the right to reputation. This case was reportedly not limited to provisional law enforcement against the defendant or a fine, as it was not related to the right to property.

ODDATELIER swiftly denied the claims through a statement, saying,

“Recently, illegally produced publications and fake news containing false information impersonating the artist's father have been continuously circulating. We would like to make it clear that these are clearly false facts and have nothing to do with the artist."

The agency further added their plans to file a case of defamation and other litigation. They stated,

"We are taking legal action against the person who spread the information through a law firm, including filing a criminal complaint for defamation and obstruction of business by spreading false information.”

After dropping her first solo album, Ruby, in March 2025, Jennie is preparing for BLACKPINK’s world tour titled ‘Deadline.’ She will join Jisoo, Rosé, and Lisa at the group’s first concert in 2025 on July 5, 2025, at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, South Korea. The group has confirmed dates for thirty-one shows so far, spanning across Asia, North America, and Europe.

Meanwhile, fans may catch up with BLACKPINK's Jennie on First We Feast’s Hot Ones on Thursday, June 19, at 11 am ET.

