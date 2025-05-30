"BLACKPINK membership revoked"- Hilarious fan reactions erupt as DK mistakes aespa's Winter for Jennie in NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN preview

SEVENTEEN's DK's actions gained hilarious reactions from fans after making a mistake involving BLACKPINK's Jennie and aespa's Winter on NANA BNB. On May 29, 2025, Channel Full Moon unveiled the teaser of NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN Weverse episode 1.

In the teaser, the members were seen playing a character quiz or a celebrity guessing game, where each member had three seconds to correctly identify the celebrity from a picture. During DK's turn, the producer displayed a photo of aespa's Winter, and the SEVENTEEN vocalist confidently responded with Jennie.

Other group members were surprised by his answer, while Hoshi immediately corrected him, stating it was Winter. Notably, DK has previously shown his enthusiasm for BLACKPINK's music, as he's been seen singing or dancing to their songs. A fandom insider joke emerged due to these events, where CARATs amusingly named DK the 5th member of BLACKPINK.

Since the 97 liner could not recognize Jennie, fans shared hilarious reactions, saying his membership with the YG Entertainment girl group has been revoked.

"dokyeom saying jennie when it's winter help blackpink membership revoked," a fan said.

"Well, Winter is one of Jennie's baby sis so yeah, DK better get your blackpink membership back though," a user stated.

"When you are in a biggest blink competition and your opponent is Seventeen," a netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, some fans continued to joke about DK being the fifth member of BLACKPINK.

"It’s okay guys he is just trying to mention her and blackpink whenever he can, 5th bp member things," a fan commented.

"bro is just missing his fellow blackpink members, we need the comeback immediately!!!" another fan commented.

"Please don’t blame him… Dokyeom just wanted to show off his own group. He’s the 5th member of Blackpink," a netizen mentioned.

Fans couldn't hold back their laughter after watching the reactions of other SEVENTEEN members to DK's mistake.

"The video of DK calling Winter Jennie is so funny cause it just pans to everyone else having there flabbergasted that he said that, Even Wonwoo is judging him hard," a fan said.

"not me ijbol-ing with the new preview of nana bnb where DK mistook Winter for Jennie, help I think this new Na PD and SVT show will be hella full of fun episodes," a user stated.

"Omg everybody's reaction is so funny wonwoo's broken reaction Scoups JENNIE AND NOT MINGHAO IMMEDIATELY hitting dk," a netizen reacted.

About Na PD's NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN: VOD, photobook, special event, and more

SEVENTEEN is all set for the release of their second variety show, featuring PD Na Yeong-seok. The show titled NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN showcases the members living in a guest house with Na PD cooking food and creating joyous memories ahead of their tenth anniversary. They play different types of games to win ingredients for their meals.

Producer Na Yeong-seok reportedly kidnapped the members of NANA bnb in March 2025. This show was specially filmed in commemoration of their decennial anniversary on May 26, 2025.

Previously, Na PD "kidnapped" the boy group for their travel show called NANA TOUR with SEVENTEEN. The upcoming guesthouse series is highly anticipated among fans due to the bond between the producer and the boy group.

Additionally, the group is hosting a limited-edition gifts giveaway event, where fans who have purchased the VOD and 2025 kit of this show will receive a specially designed towel. The event began on May 14 and will be open till June 13, 2025. Through a raffle, 2,700 fans will be announced as the winners on June 20, 2025.

On the other hand, fans who have purchased the VOD and the photobook can participate in a raffle, where 12 lucky fans will receive autographed mugs. The event period is between June 5 and June 20, with the winner announced on June 24, 2025.

Meanwhile, episode 1 of NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN is slated to be aired on Monday, June 2, 2025, on tvN at 10:10 pm KST.

