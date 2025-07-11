“YG has yet again failed them” – Fans divided over BLACKPINK’s long-awaited comeback ‘JUMP’ music video

BLACKPINK officially returned as a full group on July 11, launching their fresh digital release, JUMP. This drop signifies the quartet’s initial collaborative project in nearly three calendar years.

Before the launch, a preview of the JUMP video was debuted earlier in the week on July 7th. The number was first showcased live at the opening leg of BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE global concert series, held in Goyang, South Korea, on July 5th. However, following the music video's release, fans are divided.

"Not good of a song imo and ai in the mv……those girls deserved better and yg have yet again failed them….," an X user commented.

Fans are unhappy with the music video, mainly criticizing the use of AI visuals. Some pointed out that Jennie has spoken against AI before, and others felt the video looked rushed and lacked the high-quality sets BLACKPINK used in the past.

"Im so disappointed that yg used ai in blackpink jump mv. when jennie is anti ai even incl it in like jennie lyrics. and also bp were known for using real & expensive sets in the past," a fan remarked.

"For their first song in two years, Blackpink's Jump is...just whatever. It's a stereotypical club song. The music video itself was also just whatever. I get schedules but this felt like a rush job through and through. Their post YG solo stuff is so much better. Also using AI yuck," a user mentioned.

"Sorry to say, but blackpink JUMP is quite childish wtf (with those AI generated people jellying in their MV??" a person shared.

Others are defending BLACKPINK's comeback, saying it stands out because of the group’s unique style. Some fans praised the song for being fun and different from their usual sound, calling it a fresh change.

"There’s a reason why blackpink’s comeback hits different even after all these years and it’s not just talent, it’s taste and their signature charisma that i think no other group can imitate," a netizen said.

"Yall will never make me dislike fun, especially if it's blackink doing it. this is something entirely different from what they usually do and i'm so here for it. TURN IT UPP AND 뛰어!," a viewer noted.

"THE MV IS LITERALLY NOTHING LIKE BEFORE?? ITS SO INSANE??AND JUMP IS SUCH A BOP OMFG THIS HIT😭👏 I CANT WAIT FOR MY CONCERT," another fan added.

BLACKPINK’s JUMP sets record as quickest 2025 K-Pop band to garner 1 million approvals on YouTube

BLACKPINK’s newest track, JUMP, has officially logged the fastest timeline for a 2025 K-pop ensemble video to accumulate one million likes on YouTube. The figure was reached within just 1 hour and 2 minutes following its debut on July 11.

The project also stands as the earliest K-pop group release this calendar year to cross the 1-million-like threshold within a single day of upload. With this milestone, the track ranks fourth among BLACKPINK’s fastest-liked video releases on the platform. The other songs are:

Kill This Love in 30 minutes

Ice Cream in 34 minutes

Lovesick Girls in 52 minutes

How You Like That in 1 hour and 13 minutes

Shut Down in 1 hour and 19 minutes

Pink Venom in 1 hour and 41 minutes

BLACKPINK's next DEADLINE concert in Inglewood at SoFi Stadium is scheduled for July 12 and July 13.

