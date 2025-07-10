“Why does this look like a fan edit”— BLACKPINK’s ‘JUMP!’ concept photos leave internet divided over styling and creativity 

On July 9, 2025, BLACKPINK released concept photos for their upcoming single JUMP, showcasing two contrasting visual themes. The first concept features the group in an industrial setting with concrete structures and metal elements. They wear leather outfits, each printed with the word “JUMP!”

The second concept presents a minimal setup. The members wear oversized puffer jackets and stand against a black background. However, fans are divided over these teaser images.

BlenderMan✦ @obvioyuh LINK why does this look like a fan edit…im crying 😭

Some fans are disappointed with the visuals, criticizing the styling, editing, and what they see as excessive use of AI. Many feel the concept shows a lack of creativity and effort, especially after such a long wait for a comeback.

"Yg has the biggest girl group in kpop and after more than a year without a comeback they give them a mv and photoshoot with heavy ai usage instead of properly developing a concept for the visuals. They are so lazy and unoriginal they truly don't deserve Blackpink," a fan remarked.

"The way this is so badly edited oh budgetpink," a user mentioned.

"Blackpink literally need a new stylist 🥲 it getting so boring now," a person shared.

Meanwhile, some fans feel that the styling and backdrop reflect a more introspective mood, similar to the members’ solo eras. For example, AMORTAGE for Jisoo, Ruby for Jennie, rosie for Rosé, and ALTER EGO for Lisa. They are also excited to see these new concept photos.

"That’s four solo powerhouses! we got ROSIE, AMORTAGE, ALTER EGO and RUBY in ONE FRAME y’all 😭 BLACKPINK IS BACK IN OUR AREA, BLINKS 😭🖤🩷," a netizen said.

"The ot4 pic we’ve all been waiting for," a viewer noted.

"Matching outfits 🥵 damn this era hits different," a person shared.

BLACKPINK teases JUMP music video with futuristic city vibes

BLACKPINK has officially teased the upcoming music video for their new single JUMP, releasing a 30-second preview on July 7. The full video is set to premiere at midnight ET on Friday, July 11. The teaser follows the live debut of the track during the K-pop group's DEADLINE world tour opener held on July 5 at Goyang Stadium in South Korea.

The short clip shows a fast-paced tour through a digital cityscape filled with billboards. As an electronic beat builds, the camera moves toward a wall-length mural of the group. The four artists are seen positioned in front of their illustrated counterparts, dressed in coordinated black outfits.

The video ends just as Rosé turns toward the camera, with pink text confirming the release date. JUMP is BLACKPINK’s first group release since 2023’s The Girls, which was created for their mobile game Blackpink The Game.

BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE tour includes 18 shows. It started in Seoul and then had four stops in North America in July. The tour concludes with a performance at Tokyo Dome in Japan, scheduled for mid-January 2026.

