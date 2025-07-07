"Invited all these celebrities on purpose" — Internet divided over BLACKPINK's Goyang concert after spotting stars amid "empty seat" allegations

On July 6, 2025, BLACKPINK performed in Goyang for the second night of their DEADLINE world tour. The concert, however, sparked debate online after netizens noticed a long list of celebrities in attendance, including several idols and actors. The list included BTS' j-hope, TWICE's Nayeon and Jihyo, actor Jung Hae-in, and more.
What raised eyebrows among fans was that many of these stars were reportedly seen carrying BLISSOO gift bags, the record label founded by BLACKPINK's Jisoo. Fans took it to believe that these celebrities were personally invited, and some celebrities even confirmed the invitations.
Squid Game star Jung Ho-yeon shared a picture with Jisoo on her Instagram story, thanking her for the invite. Meanwhile, comedian Park Myung-soo also posted that Jisoo had invited him.
These posts prompted some netizens to question if BLACKPINK had knowingly invited various high-profile names to purportedly generate publicity for the event or perhaps to compensate for allegedly unsold tickets.
A few users commented that it seemed like a strategy to reportedly fill up empty seats, especially since some claimed parts of the stadium appeared to be less crowded.
"More proof that it's Blackpink who invited all these celebrities on purpose," one user tweeted.
Many netizens alleged that the group might have invited a large number of celebrities as a tactic to generate media buzz.
"So it's true Blackpink is really desperate and sends tons of invitations to celebrities when the concerts are not sold out," an X user wrote.
"this is so funny they had to beg artists to come to their concert!" a netizen remarked.
"Inviting industry colleagues and then having them scattered everywhere around the arena to fill out the audience holes is mad weird," another one added.
"Why they invites celebrity on 2nd day," a user commented.
However, Blinks pushed back against these accusations. They pointed out that the Goyang venue was nearly full and argued that inviting friends and colleagues to concerts was a common practice in the industry.
"This is nothing new... people invite other artists to their concerts all the time lol," a fan commented.
"we should stop acting like it's a bad thing it's cute," another fan remarked.
"they sold 78000 tickets believe me 30 tickets for idols is not gonna do anything for them," another fan said.
BLACKPINK's DEADLINE tour: Concert highlights, celeb list, and upcoming tour dates
BLACKPINK officially kicked off their DEADLINE world tour with two shows on July 5 and 6 in Goyang, drawing over 78,000 attendees. The concerts marked the group's first full-group stage show in nearly three years. They performed various tracks like Kill This Love, Pink Venom, and How You Like That.
Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa also delivered performances of their individual solos like Earthquake, Like Jennie, Apt., and Rockstar. The group also debuted their unreleased track Jump.
Apart from those already mentioned, other celebrities spotted included SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, Jeonghan, and The8, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE's Minnie, BABYMONSTER, TREASURE, EXO's Suho, and actors like Lee Min-ho, Hyeri, and Jung Ho-yeon.
With the Goyang concerts wrapped up, BLACKPINK is now set to tour across 16 major cities with a total of 31 shows. The upcoming stops include:
- July 12 & 13: Los Angeles, USA
- July 18: Chicago, USA
- July 22 & 23: Toronto, Canada
- July 26 & 27: New York, USA
- August 2 & 3: Paris, France
- August 6: Milan, Italy
- August 9: Barcelona, Spain
- August 15 & 16: London, UK
- October 18 & 19: Kaohsiung, Taiwan
- October 24 & 26: Bangkok, Thailand
- November 1 & 2: Jakarta, Indonesia
- November 22 & 23: Bulacan, Philippines
- November 29 & 30: Singapore
- January 16 & 18, 2026: Tokyo, Japan
- January 24 & 25, 2026: Hong Kong
BLACKPINK's unreleased track Jump is set to release on July 11.