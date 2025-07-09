“Where’s their conscience?” — Fans slam YG over N3 restricted-view seats at BLACKPINK’s DEADLINE concert in Goyang, agency responds

BLACKPINK has officially launched their first concert tour in two years, DEADLINE, which kicked off with a highly anticipated show in Korea on July 5, 2025. Despite the overall success and praise for the performances, controversy began when attendees in the N3 section expressed frustration over their obstructed view, which was reportedly caused by a large LED screen placed directly in front of them.

Ad

Fans had an issue with the fact that YG sold the tickets for these seats without labeling them as "restricted view". This sparked criticism from fans and attendees after the show. One netizen on X wrote:

"Where's their conscience?"

Fans expressed dissatisfaction over no-view seats at BLACKPINK's concert (Image via X/@ahhmoomaler)

Following the backlash, YG Entertainment officially addressed the controversy as reported by Newsen News. On July 7, YG issued a public statement apologizing for the viewing difficulties experienced by attendees seated in the N3 section during the group’s World Tour concert in Goyang. The two shows were held on July 5 and 6 at Goyang Sports Complex’s Main Stadium.

Ad

Trending

According to YG Entertainment, a control console was installed in front of the N3 section, partially blocking the stage view. In an effort to address this, they expanded LED screens in the area.

They addressed the issue with the statement:

"We deeply apologize for the inconvenience caused for audiences at N3 seats with limited visibility. We will take follow up measures for those who have reported discomfort in the area. Details will be announced through the ticket reservation office.We will be more cosniderate of the concert environment and make sure to try our best to provide a better concert experience. Thank you.”

Ad

However, this adjustment failed to resolve the issue as intended, ultimately resulting in discomfort for some concertgoers. These were some fans expressing their dissatisfaction towards the event:

"This is totally scam." an X user coined.

"N3 was my section for coldplay and even though the stage was far, I could still see everything. Why would they put those up and block views." one fan questioned.

Ad

"Does anyone have a sound reason as to why it's there?" a fan asked.

Meanwhile, other fans criticised the management, saying:

"Even after all these years, people still don't know who YG is. Honestly, I can't feel sorry for these people at all. I get that you want to see the group, because they're famous, but YG is known for stealing money from people." a fan remarked.

Ad

"Just imagine, you're paying 100$ (for this seat) or more to see your fave BLACKPINK live, but it's just a theater concert!" another fan expressed.

"Another day of yg treating their fans like a joke let's act surprised." one fan said.

BLACKPINK kicks off long-awaited tour

The tour titled DEADLINE, which marks the group’s return as a full four-member unit, is set to continue through January next year, with stops scheduled in major cities such as Chicago, Los Angeles, Tokyo, Bangkok, Manila, Hong Kong, Singapore, etc.

Ad

While fans were thrilled to finally see the group perform together again, there has been some disappointment surrounding the comeback. Ahead of the tour, fans expressed frustration over the absence of a new album. Instead, BLACKPINK released only a single titled Jump, which many felt was underwhelming after such a long hiatus.

Adding to the criticism, the group reportedly mostly performed the same setlist from their previous tour, leaving some fans feeling that the experience lacked freshness. This dissatisfaction was further fueled by the controversy over obstructed-view seats, which led to backlash online and a formal apology from YG Entertainment.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Despite these concerns, the tour continues to draw significant attention as BLACKPINK reconnects with fans worldwide after a prolonged break.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More