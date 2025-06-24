Kim Soo-hyun files additional legal complaint over alleged fake AI audio, sues YouTuber Kim Se-ui and Kim Sae-ron’s family for defamation & forgery

Kim Soo-hyun has escalated his legal counterattack against YouTuber Kim Se-ui, who runs the Garo Sero Institute, as well as the late actress Kim Sae-ron's family.

On June 23, 2025, K-media iMBC reported that Kim Soo-hyun's legal representatives at L.K.B & Partners said that both the actor and his agency, Gold Medalist, had entered another round of legal filings. This time, the charges involve character damage, digital forgery, and false public allegations.

This came after a media talk held by Kim Se-ui back on May 7. While speaking to reporters, Kim Se-ui shared a voice clip he claimed was sent by Kim Sae-ron. The creator insisted that the clip proved the two celebrities had been together since their teenage years.

He also claimed that Kim's camp had offered KRW 4.00 billion (approximately USD 2.91 million) to a whistleblower to obtain the file, and when the offer was turned down, they allegedly used force.

The Queen of Tears' star's lawyers denied the full account, stating that the recording was made using AI voice technology and wasn't real. They stated that the claims were based on a fake recording and pointed out that Kim Se-ui and Kim Sae-ron's side had already filed an official complaint, accusing Kim Soo-hyun of fabricating stories and breaching child protection laws.

"Fabricating evidence is a serious crime, but filing a criminal complaint based on forged evidence is an even more serious crime. We would like to inform you that Gold Medalist and actor Kim Soo-hyun have promptly filed additional complaints and indictments against Kim Se-ui and the bereaved family of the late actress Kim Sae-ron," Kim Soo-hyun's legal team asserted (translated via iMBC).

They added:

"We will do our best to ensure that they are punished in accordance with the law and principles."

Before this, Kim Soo-hyun had already filed other complaints — including one demanding KRW 12.0 billion (around USD 8.74 million) in damages, another for reputation harm, and a separate charge under the Sexual Crimes Special Law.

Kim Soo-hyun faces multiple lawsuits over brand deals

The actor is currently embroiled in multiple lawsuits from South Korean brands. Numerous courts have frozen assets linked to him and his agency, Gold Medalist, as lawsuits continue to stack up.

Cuckoo Electronics filed one of the earliest suits. They asked to hold 100 million won from Kim's personal bank account. A few days later, Cuckoo officially sued him for 850 million won, citing contract issues related to the ad work.

At the same time, CUCKOO Electronics, CUCKOO Homesys, and CUCKOO Holdings launched a combined lawsuit seeking 2.03 billion won. Dinto (run by TrendMaker) took legal steps as well. They're asking for 501 million won, saying there were problems with a promo campaign.

FromBIO joined in, filing at the Suwon District Court. The health brand is seeking nearly 3.96 billion won, tied to both image damage and a request to cancel endorsement fees.

Classys, a company in the medical gear space, requested a property hold on Kim's Galleria Forest apartment in Seoul. The real estate, worth 3 billion won, can't be rented or sold for now.

Additionally, 7-Eleven Taiwan is reportedly considering legal action after Kim Soo-hyun backed out of a spring event in Kaohsiung. The company reports that it lost approximately 6 billion won due to missed media and product tie-ins. They haven't filed the case yet, but it's under review.

