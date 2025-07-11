"Why are my faves selling zucchini"- Fans confused as TXT goes viral for vending local vegetable on the streets for 'Idol Festa Operation'

TXT, aka TOMORROW X TOGETHER, went viral on social media for selling zucchini on the streets of Gwangju Metropolitan City, South Korea. On July 10, 2025, the Love Language singers participated in a mission titled Idol Festa Operation: Nationwide Sparkling Tour to boost the local economy.

The group members—Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai—were spotted selling zucchini for 990 KRW at a pop-up store while also going around the streets. The 990 KRW zucchini came along with a ticket that allows the buyer to attend an impromptu concert held by the boy group.

As the clips of the quintet started circulating on the internet, many fans were left in confusion as it was surprising for the group to sell vegetables. They turned to X to express their thoughts about this operation while also making hilarious comments, urging locals to purchase zucchini from them.

"Why are my faves selling zucchini 😭😭," a fan said.

"concept pics dropped and got deleted then reposted, yeonjun is back, us tour getting leaked, yeonjun is part of the recording academy, soobin mc, #txt going to sell zucchinis later there's so much going on can we slow down," a user added.

"There’s always so much happening as a moa #txt even started selling zucchinis in the middle of a collab, tour, and comeback teasers there’s never a dull moment," a netizen wrote.

Fans shared hilarious reactions, asking people to support the group's mission of selling zucchini.

"The most unserious group ever cus what do you mean this group of 5 rich ahh men are selling zucchinis on a random thursday??" a fan mentioned.

"I don't even eat zucchini but i will definitely buy from them please this is so random," a netizen stated.

"Now how do u explain your mom, who asked u to buy the cheap zucchini sold by handsome guys in the street that you ended up being in a #txt show bc the zucchini was the ticket…" a fan reacted.

Moas (TOMORROW X TOGETHER's fandom) mentioned the group's busy schedule, noting that they still took time to sell vegetables.

"Me eating my 50th 990₩ zucchini bc choi beomgyu of #txt looked at me w his big brown eyes for a second too long," a user commented.

"GOING VIRAL FOR SELLING ZUCCHINIS WAS NOT ON MY 2025 BINGO CARD BUT I’M HERE FOR IT," another user commented.

"Just today we got txt modeling to being invited to join the recording academy to selling zucchinis.. they are literally the most employed people of all time," a netizen stated.

Fans show zucchini as an entry ticket to TXT's Mnet concert

On July 9, 2025, Mnet notified its followers by revealing the poster of Idol Festa Operation: Nationwide Sparkling Tour. Notably, Idol Festa Operation is an Mnet broadcast program where K-pop artists participate through performances while selling local items and food products.

The group contributed to the show by selling zucchini, which served as an entry ticket to their Mnet concert performance at a school in Gwangju. On July 10, 2025, fans were allegedly allowed to enter the concert after the staff confirmed they had purchased zucchini from the boy group.

Expand Tweet

In other news, TXT is set to drop their forthcoming album, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER, with the lead single, Beautiful Strangers, on July 21, 2025.

