"Love the bond of btxt"- Fans touched as TXT's Soobin reveals RM's advice on leadership and meetups at BTS' leader's house

On July 27, 2025, TXT leader Soobin appeared on KBS2’s variety show Mr. House Husband Season 2. The episode soon caught the attention of fans as he spoke warmly about his relationship with BTS leader RM. Since both BTS and TXT are under the HYBE label, RM naturally takes on the role of a senior figure for Soobin.During the broadcast, the TXT leader shared that RM has been like a mentor and has offered him guidance on leadership. He revealed that the BTS star had told him that being a leader could be challenging and encouraged him to reach out whenever he faces tough days.Soobin also added that he has met RM multiple times and that they often hang out at the latter's house, where they enjoy simple meals like fried chicken together. As translated by user @Moonchildren101 on X, Soobin said,&quot;I've met RM hyung a few times, but since he's the leader, he told me to contact him whenever I have a hard time, so I've met him several times. I usually hang out at RM's house, I eat fried chicken.&quot;Fans were moved by his words. They appreciated the bond between the two leaders as well as the two groups. An X user, @alyzeil, wrote,&quot;i super love the bond of btxt.&quot;Many praised RM for being a supportive senior to Soobin who understands the challenges of leading a group.&quot;Namjoon knew how it feels have no one to lean on, so he just being a great senior to others,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;Namjoon is so nice how amazing it would be to have your senior tells you can find them if you have a hard time as a leader because they're a leader to their group too and they know how challenging it can be,&quot; an X user wrote. &quot;the tannies being the senior that they never had as junior,&quot; another one added.&quot;Bangtan being the best seonbae to their hoobae. RM, the best leader ever,' a fan commented. Others expressed admiration for the close relationship between BTS and TXT.&quot;my moarmy heart is going to explode,&quot; an X user commented. &quot;That's such a sweet bond! Leaders supporting each other is always heartwarming,&quot; a fan mentioned.&quot;My heart is so full whenever I see/heard/ read about any BTXT interactions,&quot; another one said. More about Soobin, TXT’s comeback, and RM’s role as a mentorTXT’s Soobin has often been admired for his ability to lead with sincerity despite being one of the youngest leaders in the K-pop industry. His comments on RM reflect the influence and wisdom he has gained from the BTS’ leader. Namjoon is known for his thoughtful approach to group leadership.Meanwhile, TXT released their fourth full-length album, The Star Chapter: TOGETHER. It concludes their long-running narrative series. The title track Beautiful Strangers is a mix of hip-hop and melodic elements.The interaction between RM and Soobin is also seen as an example of the family-like atmosphere within HYBE. BTS and TXT have supported each other over the years, from public shout-outs to cover performances.BTS is currently in Los Angeles working on their comeback album. The album will mark their first full-group project since completing military service.