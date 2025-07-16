“Namjoon’s ready for cross-label chaos”- Fans in a frenzy as BTS’ RM hilariously proposes for a HYBE X YG X SM Weverse live

On Tuesday, July 15, BTS' Namjoon, Jungkook, Taehyung, j-hope, and Jimin started multiple Weverse livestreams and even joined one another for collaborative sessions. As these livestreams continued to unfold, Taehyung expressed his interest in doing collaborative livestreams with other artists, including members of TXT.
While trying out the multiple Weverse live stream feature, here's what Taehyung stated:
I'd like to try doing it with other artists too, like TXT. For example, I'd like to be able to do it with Beomgyu, Yeonjun, or Taehyun.
In response, Namjoon humorously suggested that they shouldn't limit themselves to their own agency, HYBE, but also consider doing collaborative livestreams with artists from other agencies such as SM and YG Entertainment.
"Why not let just everyone in? Oh, you're from SM? You came from YG? Hello! It's good to see you! How are you?," he said.
When this clip surfaced online, many fans appreciated the idol's sense of humor. Both fans and netizens showed interest in the idea he proposed and shared their hopes about seeing such collaborative livestreams become a reality.
Here are a few fan reactions to the same:
"Namjoon’s ready for cross-label chaos—K-pop unity live incoming!"
"They’re the anti fan wars final boss i love them with all my heart," said a fan on X.
"Namjoon is about to pave the way (again) for kpop idols freely interacting with eo and I’m here for it," added another fan.
"Namjoon just wants to hang with his friends on live huh," commented a netizen.
More fans and netizens shared that they would love to see artists from different labels freely interact and hold livestreams together.
"Bro said what do y'all know abt WORLD PEACE," stated a fan.
"HAHAHA NAMJOON TRYING TO TEST WEVERSE INTERFACE WHAT YOU MEAN HE WANTS JOIN LIVES WITH OTHER ARTISTS FROM SM/YG HAHA SHUT," added an X user.
"This would be so so cool actually," said a netizen.
"Namjoon turning lives into a K-pop family reunion,popen the servers and the hearts!" commented another X user.
All you need to know about BTS' Namjoon's solo activities
BTS' RM or Kim Nam-joon made his solo debut with the release of his first studio album, Indigo, in December 2022. The album featured the title track, Wild Flower feat. youjeen, as its title track. The idol didn't release any music immediately after and enlisted in the military for his mandatory service in December 2023.
However, in May 2024, the idol released his second solo studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person, which was created and recorded before his enlistment. The album featured the track, LOST!, as its lead single. On the other hand, following the successful completion of his mandatory military enlistment, the idol was discharged on June 10, 2025.
After his discharge, it was reported by Dispatch that all the members will be uniting in Los Angeles for a two-month stay in the United States. The group will reportedly use this time to prepare and create their next group comeback, which is scheduled to be released in Spring 2026.
Fans can look forward to even more from BTS in the future.