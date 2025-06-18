“That’s literally Namjoon”- Fans hilariously react as BTS’ j-hope reveals his ideal type on Sana's Fridge Interview 

BTS' j-hope recently revealed his ideal type of partner during a teaser for TWICE member Sana’s show. On June 17, 2025, a teaser for Dex & Sana’s Fridge Interview was released on YouTube, where Sana asked the BTS star about his ideal type, and his answer caught fans’ attention.

He responded with a unique explanation, saying,

“My ideal type is… I think I prefer someone a bit different from me. For example, if I say, ‘What’s inside this pear drink?’ I’d just say, ‘Oh, there’s pear inside.’ But the other person would explain it from a different perspective.”

This answer sparked hilarious reactions across the fandom. Many fans jokingly pointed out that j-hope’s description sounded like he was describing his fellow BTS member Namjoon or RM. Some even said it reminded them of Suga or V. The moment quickly became a fun topic of conversation online, especially among fans who enjoy playful “shipping” of BTS members.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Comments from fans included,

“Anyone else sees the vision? Because this is literally yoongi or Namjoon,” a fan mentioned.

“Forget namjoon wife he wants namjoon,” a fan said.

“In conclusion, all of the bts members' ideal type is Namjoon,” a fan mentioned.

Fans went on mentioning RM in creative ways,

“So basically his type is namjoon? that explains," a fan playfully wrote.

“I’m not namjoon, but I’ll make it work,” a fan joked.

“Guys... He wants either Yoongi or Namjoon.. OR EVEN BETTER.. BOTH!!!” a fan exclaimed.

BTS' j-hope will be the next guest on Sana's Fridge Interview

Dex & Sana’s Fridge Interview is a lighthearted YouTube talk show hosted by Sana of TWICE and actor DEX. It features casual, friendly interviews and quirky challenges with K-pop idols and other celebrities.

The upcoming episode will mark their 8th interview, with BTS’ j-hope as the special guest. This much-anticipated episode is set to release on YouTube on June 19. So far, two teasers have been shared, creating a buzz among fans.

Expand Tweet

The second teaser features the BTS star talking about his ideal type, while the first teaser, released three days earlier, gave fans a glimpse of the chemistry between j-hope and TWICE’s Sana. In that teaser, Sana adorably calls him “oppa” (a Korean term used by females to address older males), which leads to both of them bursting into laughter.

They also joked about how BTS and TWICE often get mentioned together, sharing a laugh over their groups' mutual popularity and whereabouts. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the episode, as it will be the first time a TWICE member and a BTS member officially appear together on a talk show.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rujula Bhanarkar Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.



For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.



While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.



Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years. Know More