“That’s literally Namjoon”- Fans hilariously react as BTS’ j-hope reveals his ideal type on Sana's Fridge Interview 

BTS' j-hope recently revealed his ideal type of partner during a teaser for TWICE member Sana’s show. On June 17, 2025, a teaser for Dex & Sana’s Fridge Interview was released on YouTube, where Sana asked the BTS star about his ideal type, and his answer caught fans’ attention.
He responded with a unique explanation, saying,
“My ideal type is… I think I prefer someone a bit different from me. For example, if I say, ‘What’s inside this pear drink?’ I’d just say, ‘Oh, there’s pear inside.’ But the other person would explain it from a different perspective.”
This answer sparked hilarious reactions across the fandom. Many fans jokingly pointed out that j-hope’s description sounded like he was describing his fellow BTS member Namjoon or RM. Some even said it reminded them of Suga or V. The moment quickly became a fun topic of conversation online, especially among fans who enjoy playful “shipping” of BTS members.
Comments from fans included,
“Anyone else sees the vision? Because this is literally yoongi or Namjoon,” a fan mentioned.
“Forget namjoon wife he wants namjoon,” a fan said.
“In conclusion, all of the bts members' ideal type is Namjoon,” a fan mentioned.
Fans went on mentioning RM in creative ways,
“So basically his type is namjoon? that explains," a fan playfully wrote.
“I’m not namjoon, but I’ll make it work,” a fan joked.
“Guys... He wants either Yoongi or Namjoon.. OR EVEN BETTER.. BOTH!!!” a fan exclaimed.
BTS' j-hope will be the next guest on Sana's Fridge Interview
Dex & Sana’s Fridge Interview is a lighthearted YouTube talk show hosted by Sana of TWICE and actor DEX. It features casual, friendly interviews and quirky challenges with K-pop idols and other celebrities.
The upcoming episode will mark their 8th interview, with BTS’ j-hope as the special guest. This much-anticipated episode is set to release on YouTube on June 19. So far, two teasers have been shared, creating a buzz among fans.
The second teaser features the BTS star talking about his ideal type, while the first teaser, released three days earlier, gave fans a glimpse of the chemistry between j-hope and TWICE’s Sana. In that teaser, Sana adorably calls him “oppa” (a Korean term used by females to address older males), which leads to both of them bursting into laughter.
They also joked about how BTS and TWICE often get mentioned together, sharing a laugh over their groups' mutual popularity and whereabouts. Fans are eagerly looking forward to the episode, as it will be the first time a TWICE member and a BTS member officially appear together on a talk show.