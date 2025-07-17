“He is really a seokjin fan” — Fans react as TXT’s Soobin subtly calls out company control ahead of contract renewal period

TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) member Soobin recently went viral for seemingly calling out BIGHIT MUSIC as the contract renewal period approaches. On July 16, 2025, Soobin appeared on the Radio Star show, where he discussed how he became a bridge of communication between the members and the agency as the group leader. He stated that the members were “pure” and found it difficult to express their thoughts, so he played the role of a representative.

Soobin further said that he did not hesitate to communicate with the agency and added that before appearing on Radio Star, he was given a heads-up on being careful with his words. He also revealed what the agency staff told him before his appearance.

“They said that they can’t come in with him, so I need to choose my words wisely,” he said, as translated from Korean.

One of the hosts added how most management companies add a clause to prevent idols from causing damage to their public image. However, the TXT member amusingly said that it did not bother him since the contract renewal period was drawing near and that he had the upper hand.

“It doesn’t matter, we’re currently in our contract renewal period so we hold the upper hand,” he added.

As this video went viral, netizens joked that Soobin was truly a fan of BTS’ Jin. This is because there is a running joke among K-pop fans about Jin allegedly not following the company’s rules.

“he is really a seokjin fan,” a fan said.

jams⁷☁️ @btssholicx LINK he is really a seokjin fan

Several others weighed in on how Soobin and TXT should take note from Jin and BTS while having contract discussions with BIGHIT MUSIC.

“seeing soobin and txt follow in the footsteps of Seokjin and BTS in regards to handling BigHit makes me so happy,” a user added.

“want txt to extend the contract discussions a little longer to make bighit realise all the mistreatment they have done to them so that in future they will think twice while working with txt,” a netizen stated.

Fans shared their thoughts on TXT’s contract renewal with BIGHIT MUSIC.

“Only txt know what they want for their futures personally. As a fan I only know the side they choose to share, and I’ll be happy if they make the decision that’s best for them. I trust them to plan to care for their families and loved ones, and plan their careers accordingly,” a fan commented.

“can u guys understand that hybe needs txt at the end of the day and we don’t need to ‘help’ them with anything regarding their contract,” another fan commented.

“i always say that if one day the company f*cks up big time soobin will take txt and they’re gonna leave with everything they want and own just like jay b did with got7,” another fan reacted.

More about advice Soobin received from seniors and TXT’s recent activities

Expand Tweet

Soobin of TXT, during his appearance on Radio Star, shared that he asked for advice from his seniors at HYBE LABELS. He asked Seungkwan of SEVENTEEN for tips ahead of his initial variety show and talk shows, as the latter is known for his MCing skills.

“I told him, ‘Hyung, I don’t have any personal talents. I’m really nervous,’ and he just goes, ‘What do you need a talent for? Just go out there!’ No advice or anything,” he shared.

He further shared that BTS’ RM, his senior from BIGHIT MUSIC also gave him some advice before his first talk show appearance.

“Go all out and show off,” he recalled RM telling him.

Expand Tweet

On July 10, 2025, Soobin, alongside his fellow TXT members, went viral for selling zucchini on Gwangju streets. This mission was for the Mnet Idol Festa Operation show, where the guests promote local items through their performances. Each zucchini sold by TXT became an entry ticket to their impromptu concert on the same day.

TXT is gearing up for the release of their album The Star Chapter: TOGETHER on July 21, 2025. They also dropped their single Love Language on May 2, 2025.

