Jihyo’s 20th anniversary in JYP party highlights: SEVENTEEN X TWICE’s friendship reveal, Seungkwan, Mingyu, BamBam’s hilarious moments, & more

TWICE's leader Jihyo celebrated her 20th anniversary at JYP Entertainment with her friends, including SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu and Seungkwan, BamBam of GOT7, Gugudan's Se-jeong, Nayoung, and more. The TWICE leader became a trainee at JYPE on July 15, 2005, and marked 20 years in the agency in 2025.

Idols from other entertainment agencies who are close to Jihyo joined in to celebrate the Strategy singer's milestone. SEVENTEEN's Mingyu revealed to be friends with Jihyo through the 97-liners group. Meanwhile, Seungkwan shared the story of how they became friends. Although SEVENTEEN and TWICE debuted in 2015, they became friends over the years in the industry.

While hanging out with Jihyo and some other friends, Mingyu invited Seungkwan. They visited a campsite run by Jihyo’s parents and spent time with her family. That's how Seungkwan got acquainted with the TWICE member initially.

Meanwhile, BamBam, who has been friends with Jihyo since their trainee days at JYPE, won the Princess Quiz Show game. BamBam received the highest points and was excited about his prize. However, he seemed disappointed seeing an autographed album, leaving Mingyu, Seungkwan, and all the other idols in laughter.

TWICE’ Jihyo’s 20th anniversary Dol party: BamBam & Kim Se-jeong share heartfelt moments, Seungkwan's JYP audition, and more

Jihyo's anniversary celebration theme was Korean “Dol,” where she donned a traditional hanbok. Notably, Doljabi or Doljanchi is a ceremony held for a baby's first birthday, where a few items are placed in front of the child, such as a microphone, ball, thread, money, etc. The item picked by the child symbolises their potential future career.

She was joined by idols like team members Jeongyeon, Nayeon, Day6's Sungjin, Gugudan's Kim Se-jeong, Kim Nayoung, SEVENTEEN’s Mingyu, Seungkwan, and GOT7's BamBam. Jihyo shared her life graph, highlighting her beginning at JYPE in 2005, her debut as a TWICE member, contract renewal, solo debut, and more.

She shared that Jeongyeon, Nayeon, Day6's Sungjin, and GOT7's BamBam joined JYP Entertainment in the same year: 2010. To this, Seungkwan stated that he was jealous since he also auditioned that year but was rejected by JYPE. Jeongyeon and Nayeon gave hilarious responses to Seungkwan.

Jeongyeon: You went to the right place.

Nayeon: It’s good that you didn’t get in.

As the Dol party progressed, BamBam and Kim Se-jeong revealed the moments they were touched by Jihyo's kind gestures. BamBam mentioned that he had lost contact with Jihyo during the COVID-19 period. However, when they reconnected, he mentioned having a hard time doing multiple variety shows with Jihyo. She invited him for a home-cooked meal, which made him feel significantly better.

On the other hand, Kim Se-jeong was concerned about not being able to meet her friends and be connected with people around her. She doubted herself, questioning if it was the right way, and asked Jihyo through text messages.

Jihyo replied that she could not reply immediately and would text later. The next day, Kim Se-jeong received a long, reassuring message from Jihyo, which melted her heart.

J.Y. Park, the founder and former CEO of JYP Entertainment, sent a video message congratulating the TWICE leader. Jihyo also received a letter from casting director Jiyoung, who scouted her, which moved her to tears.

The Killin’ Me Good singer began her training as an actress, but Jiyoung revealed that she spoke to the agency and convinced them to let her train as a K-pop idol. She also received a gold ring from the agency and the long service award.

Notably, Jihyo held the profession item picking ceremony and picked a thread again, which she had picked on her first birthday. It symbolises that the person will live a long life. By the end of the party, Jihyo gifted a lamp and a cup to everyone as party favors. They ended the party by clicking pictures at the photo booth.

In other news, TWICE dropped their latest album, THIS IS FOR, on July 11, 2025.

