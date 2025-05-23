"They are really a family" — Fans react as BamBam's mother reveals Jackson Wang postponed solo tour for GOT7's Thailand concert

BamBam's mother revealed Jackson Wang postponed his solo world tour to participate in GOT7's Thailand concert. On May 22, 2025, in a video shared by X user @TongzTongz_, BamBam's mother allegedly shared the behind-the-scenes story from GOT7's Thailand concert.

The group held their NESTFEST concert at the renowned Rajamangala National Stadium in Bangkok on May 2 and 3, 2025. Notably, this was a special moment for fans, as this was the first time they performed in Bangkok, five years after their Keep Spinning concert was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to BamBam's mother, Jackson Wang's schedule for the world tour allegedly clashed with the group's NESTFEST concert. However, the Buck singer allegedly postponed his upcoming world tour to make the GOT7 concert with all members possible in Thailand.

The video went viral among fans online as they logged in on social media to share their thoughts on the reported incident. Fans applauded Jackson Wang for his gesture towards the K-pop group.

"They are really a family," a fan said.

Fans continued to praise the bond shared between the GOT7 members.

"We would never know how many sacrifices were made all those years for this group to stay together until this day.GOT7 is not a chapter in his life, it's the foundation for everything," a user said.

"U know why i love got7???? Bcs got7 is willing to sacrifice their own solo schedule to be together with each other ( we say its sacrifice but for them it was a thing they will do for each other)," a fan wrote.

"i’m always impressed with the bond got7 members have because they truly want to be together and they do everything they can to make got7 happen," a netizen said.

They also acknowledged Jackson Wang's efforts towards the septet.

"Jackson's said it before, he will prioritize got7 no matter what. This is why got7 is not a relationship based on business, but truly a home for them n ahgase, so they will come back together no matter what," a fan commented.

"Don't ever doubt Jackson's love & commitment to the members & GOT7. In fact, don't ever question any of the members' commitment & love for each other & the group. This is not work for them. It's family coming together," another fan commented.

"I'm not surprised at all—this is so Jackson! He’s always putting others first, always seeing the bigger picture. It just proves once again that I was absolutely right about him—he’s exactly the person I believed him to be," a netizen stated.

GOT7's Jackson Wang confirms the release date of the upcoming album MAGIC MAN 2

Jackson of GOT7 is gearing up for his forthcoming album named MAGIC MAN 2, which is scheduled for a July release. The upcoming album is highly anticipated among fans, as Jackson Wang is set to get more real with his emotions, illustrating different stages of grief through his music, as per Billboard Philippines.

Additionally, the album is said to have 11 songs, including the single Buck in collaboration with Indian singer Diljit Dosanjh. The tracklist includes Not For Me, Access, One Time, Everything, Dear:, Sophie Ricky, and Made Me a Man. The pre-release tracks, including High Alone and GBAD, will also be a part of MAGIC MAN 2.

In other news, Jackson Wang came along with his GOT7 members to unveil their latest album, Winter Heptagon, on January 20, 2025. Following the album release, the group further performed songs from the album through the NESTFEST live concert in South Korea and Thailand.

