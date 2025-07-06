“Just an energetic fan boy” — Internet left reeling after SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan gets shut down by bodyguard while trying to greet VIVIZ at a concert

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan is all over social media for his recent interaction with VIVIZ members at their Seoul concert. On July 5, the trio held the first show of the 2025 VIVIZ World Tour [New Legacy] at the Olympic Hall in Seoul. Seungkwan, along with Ungjae, attended the show in the audience and caught fans' attention when a hilarious incident took place.

VIVIZ members Eunha, SinB, and Umji visited the seats at the back to greet their fans. The SEVENTEEN member's seat was also at the back, and he was seen holding his phone camera and light stick, cheering for the group. SinB recognized Seungkwan and burst into laughter upon seeing him there. Notably, Seungkwan is a close friend of VIVIZ's SinB and Umji.

However, one of VIVIZ’s bodyguards was unaware of Seungkwan’s identity and, believing he was a fan, seemingly asked him to sit down. Videos of the incident went viral among SEVENTEEN fans, who turned to X to share hilarious reactions while also praising Seungkwan for being such an encouraging friend.

"seungkwan got humbled real quick hfhdshdh the security genuinely thought he was just an energetic fan boy," a fan said.

"Minghao was right. Seungkwan's life is a variety show," a user said.

"the funniest thing i’ve seen Boo Seungkwan is literally a walking meme I adore him," a netizen reacted.

Fans could not hold back their laughter over SinB's reaction to Seungkwan.

"SEUNGKWAN WAS SO READY TO WAITING FOR SINB PASS IN FRONT OF HIM. HE KNEELED ON THE CHAIR ACSHSJSJSJ sinb was so surprised to see seungkwan around her fans acting like a fanboy," a fan commented.

"SINB IJBOLING WHEN SHE FOUND SEUNGKWAN IN AUDIENCE SEAT BCS KWAN ACT LIKE VIVIZ’S FANS. THEY DID HI-5!! not seungkwan holding phone in fancam mode in his left hand & lightstick in right hand," another fan commented.

"what stops korean ent industry from getting seungkwan and sinb in one show for a permanent job never seen a funnier comedic duo," a user stated.

Others added how they wished they had a supportive friend like the SEVENTEEN member.

"I need friends like seungkwan he’s so supportive for all of his friends and the way she started to crack up once she saw him," a netizen wrote.

"But it’s actually soooo sweet. Get you a friend like seungkwan—who always supports you, gets excited about your achievements, and proudly tells the world that you’re his friend," a user mentioned.

"u can see how excited he was getting ready to greet and say hi to viviz and then the security stopping him at the end him slowly going down after im hdsjdjd. PLS THIS IS SO FUNNY," a fan stated.

More about SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan’s recent activities

SEVENTEEN’s Seungkwan made headlines in June for his donation to help preserve Jeju records. On June 11, 2025, he reportedly donated 20 million KRW to the National Heritage Administration and the National Trust for Cultural Heritage. This donation holds special significance for the idol, as he hails from Jeju Island in South Korea and serves as the region's public relations ambassador.

Notably, the donation would help protect and preserve the Jeju 3rd and 4th archives, which were added to the Memory of the World Register (UNESCO) in April. Besides this, he and his group released their 5th full album, HAPPY BURSTDAY, on May 26, 2025.

Meanwhile, VIVIZ is currently on their 2025 World Tour New Legacy, with shows scheduled in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei, Melbourne, and Sydney. Additionally, they are set to release their first full album, titled A Montage of (), on July 8, 2025, at 6 pm KST.

