"Stop hurting my boy Vernon"- Fans concerned over SEVENTEEN rapper's comment on a viral video about his appearance

SEVENTEEN’s Vernon recently received massive criticism for his visuals and appearance, concerning fans online. Recently, a picture of the SEVENTEEN member went viral on X, where he is seen sitting on the stage at one of his RIGHT HERE concert shows.

According to the photograph, Vernon was looking at his fans and smiling. This appeared to be taken during an interaction with the attendees, where the LALALI singer often reads posters and banners made by fans. Vernon received hateful comments from netizens on his looks and his smile in particular.

Additionally, the photo and clips of this concert moment were widely spread on other apps, including Instagram, reaching Vernon’s page. He commented on one reel shared by user @enmuphin, stating,

“People I know keep sending.”

Watching Vernon's comment, fans raised concerns about the ongoing discussion on his appearance and criticized people who made insensitive remarks about his smile. A fan on X said,

"Stop hurting my Vernon."

"this fandom are full of idiots who doesnt know when to stop joking carelessly. imagine you’re the cause to your fave becomes self-conscious. Thing is, not everyone is making fun of him, but the impact does affects those who genuinely adore him," a netizen wrote.

"if bononie becomes conscious with his precious laugh and totally avoids showing it on cam now im pulling yall in f*cking hell," a user said.

Fans expressed their worries as such comments could affect the SEVENTEEN rapper.

"I feel like my heart is breaking into pieces. i really really hope karma will find those people," a user commented.

"joking about something that’s so personal for him is so low.. lets keep the jokes off people’s appearances," a fan stated.

"It was sad to see that they know how people mocking them:( Please stop this kind of thing! Its not really hard to be kind to others right? We didnt know how it can affect them," a netizen reacted.

Fans urged netizens to be kind to Vernon following this viral incident.

"the context of this being *that* video of him just having fun on stage… i will burn the whole world down for you vernon please never lose that sweet smile of yours," a user stated.

"pls be kind to him :(( that’s the least thing you can do. we just want to make him happy don’t take away that happiness from him," a fan mentioned.

"please I need carat to reassure vernon at the nearest svt event (with slogan or anything possible) that his smile is everything don't ever listen to such a bully like that horrible creator pls bonona," a netizen wrote.

Vernon drops solo song 'Shining Star' as a part of SEVENTEEN's 'HAPPY BURSTDAY'

The PLEDIS boy group SEVENTEEN entered their 10th year in the K-pop music industry on May 26, 2025. The group dropped their 5th full album, named HAPPY BURSTDAY, to celebrate their decade-long journey. This album sheds light on the group members' individual talents, as it includes solo tracks where they have participated in the production process.

Vernon penned and released his solo song, Shining Star, a part of the recent album. Vernon is also known for assisting in the writing process of SEVENTEEN songs like FML, 2 Minus 1, Ash, Fire, Monster, and more.

In other news, on June 12, 2025, SEVENTEEN dropped the music video of the B-side track "Bad Influence" on the official YouTube channel. The group's ongoing variety show titled NANA bnb with SEVENTEEN airs every Monday on tvN and Prime Video.

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More