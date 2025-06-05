"Leave him alone" — Fans outraged as SEVENTEEN's S.Coups faces body shaming online following Inkigayo 'THUNDER' stage

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups faced body shaming online with his recent appearance on SBS’ Inkigayo, sparking outrage among fans. On June 1, 2025, SBS dropped the group's latest song, THUNDER’s performance video, at the music show Inkigayo.

During the pre-recorded video, S.Coups was seen donning a hoodie, wearing only the left sleeve while showing his right arm. He wore a black tank top on the inside paired with faded, ripped jeans. Netizens alleged that the SEVENTEEN leader had gained weight and left insensitive remarks about his belly.

S.Coups' fans criticized netizens for leaving body-shaming comments about the rapper's appearance. They turned to social media, expressing their thoughts while leaving positive messages for the Super singer. A fan wrote on X:

"Imagine looking at cheol and thinking he looks anything but gorgeous, freaks leave him alone challenge."

Fans criticized the netizens for projecting unhealthy beauty standards on S.Coups.

"Honestly it SPEAKS VOLUMES about how TOXIC and SHALLOW BEAUTY STANDARDS have become. Hearing people call Scoups 'fat' or criticize his body is just petty. There’s no better word for it," a user wrote.

"It's honestly disappointing to see Scoups being body-shamed after his 'Thunder' performance on Inkigayo. There have been so many posts targeting his stomach, with people making ridiculous comments about him being 'fat' and it's completely out of touch," a netizen mentioned.

"i'll just say one thing about this scoups situation…y'all have a weird obsession with other people's weight and bodies. just mind your own business (and f*ck plybe for making any of the boys uncomfortable)," a fan wrote.

Notably, S.Coups is known for working out regularly, and so many netizens believed he is in the process of "bulking." However, fans stood up for the SEVENTEEN leader, stating that people should not make harmful remarks regardless of his body transformation.

"Why this is a big deal tho???? My man can do whatever he wanted to do to HIS BODY," a user stated.

"kpop fans will see someone in a healthy normal body with that nice healthy (and happy) looking glow to them and immediately start making fun of them for their weight i’m so tired of it here," a netizen stated.

"'It's because of bulking', 'he's bulking' He is healthy, looks healthy, looks happy, and looks so good, no matter bulking he or not," a fan stated.

SEVENTEEN's S.Coups drops solo track Jungle with 10th anniversary album HAPPY BURSTDAY

SEVENTEEN made a music comeback on May 26, 2025, which also was their 10th debut anniversary, with the album HAPPY BURSTDAY. The album features three group songs: THUNDER (title track), Bad Influence, and HBD.

HAPPY BURSTDAY also includes thirteen tracks, sung individually by each member. S.Coups's solo song Jungle marks the last track on the album, co-written by him and South Korean singer and producer Bumzu. The 29-year-old idol showcased his rapping skills through this hip-hop track.

Previously, he dropped his solo song, ME, through the official YouTube channel of SEVENTEEN on December 30, 2023. The track discusses the rapper's life as the K-pop idol S.Coups and the individual Choi Seungcheol. Notably, ME was also penned and produced by S.Coups and Bumzu.

In other news, SEVENTEEN performed their song THUNDER on Mnet's music show M COUNTDOWN on June 5, 2025. The group received their Mnet music show win by scoring 10,567 points.

