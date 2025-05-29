"Well-deserved win" – Fans celebrate as Jin earns his first music show trophy on M Countdown for the track, Don't Say You Love Me

On May 29, 2025, BTS' Jin's solo single, Don't Say You Love Me earned its first music show win on M Countdown. The song is from the singer's latest album, Echo, which was released on May 16, 2025.

The singer went to Weverse to thank his fans for the award, crediting them for the success of the album. He stated, as translated by an X account @winnttaebear,

"I heard that we won first place in M Countdown. Thanks to ARMY, we got good results for this album. ARMY, thank you so much and I love you."

Jin's bandmate j-hope also congratulated him under the same post on Weverse.

For those unversed, M Countdown is a popular K-pop chart show, which is broadcast in 13 countries worldwide, according to its official website. The programme features K-pop idols delivering performances and has online voting for fan engagement.

It also announces the top 10 songs of the week based on weekly album and song sales, votes from music experts, and fan votes.

Fans took to social media to congratulate the BTS member on his latest achievement. One fan called it a "well-deserved win".

Similar fan reactions continued on X, where they lauded the fans who voted for the singer.

"That's a really nice song, he did well, congratulations!!I'm happy that every Tannie is loved and appreciated!! Good job, ARMYs!! Apobangpo!!" exclaimed another fan on X.

"We are back on track ARMY. Proud of us and proud of our hamster.Jin deserves this and much more!" remarked another fan.

"You deserve everything Jinnie!I'm so happy this trophy is yours now!THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING! We love you so so much!" added another fan.

More fan comments on X emphasised that the BTS members appreciate when ARMYs vote for them in the music shows.

"This is why we vote for them. The tannies can see how much we love them just by voting for them. The love is totally mutual. They love us just as much as we love them. If not more. It's so beautiful," wrote a fan.

"They see everything. Lets give them all!" said another fan on X.

"aww congrats to our seokjinnie!! he deserves it! and hobi is so sweet 🥺 my 2seok," wrote a fan on X.

More about BTS' Jin's latest album, Echo

The BTS member's latest solo album, Echo, was released on May 16, 2025. The EP consists of seven tracks, including Don't Say You Love Me, Loser, Nothing Without You Love, and Rope It.

According to the official website, the album marks the singer's second release in six months after the release of his solo debut album titled Happy.

BigHit Music describes Echo as,

"From exploring themes such as the dynamics of ‘you and me’ and ‘us,’ along with love, friendship, and the crossroads one encounters in everyday life, Jin paints a broad spectrum of universal experiences through his music."

The lead single from the album, Don't Say You Love Me, is an “ironic” song about a couple struggling to break up despite their relationship turning sour, as reported by Korea JoongAng Daily on May 16, 2025. Jin described the track to be slower than other singles but felt that "it was the easiest on the ears".

Don't Say You Love Me debuted at No. 90 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. It also peaked at No. 58 on Britain's Official Singles Chart Top 100 and climbed to the top of Spotify's Daily Top Songs Global chart.

In other news, Jin is all set to begin his solo debut tour on June 28, 2025, at the Goyang Sports Complex, South Korea.

