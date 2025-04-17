"Yeaahhh....we did it again" - Fans react as BTS' j-hope's Mona Lisa earns its 2nd Win on M Countdown this week

On April 17, 2025, an X account @mhereonlyforbts reported that BTS's j-hope's Mona Lisa earned his second win on Mnet's M Countdown. The BTS rapper faced NCT Mark for the top spot and secured it with 7,643 points, beating Mark's 1999 with 5,412 points, as reported by Kpopmap.
Despite j-hope's absence from the M Countdown broadcast, his song, Mona Lisa, still took home the trophy. The show's MC, NMIXX's Kyujin, reassured viewers that the award would be delivered to the singer as reported by the same publication.
The broadcast featured a music video presentation of Mona Lisa instead of a live encore performance.
For the unversed, M Countdown is a South Korean music show broadcast by Mnet, which features live performances by popular K-pop artists from the CJ E&M Center Studio in Seoul. The ranking in this program is determined by combining several factors with a total of 12000 points.
These factors include Digital music sales from Circle (60%), social media points (10%), Album Sales (15%), Global fans via Mnet Plus (15%), Mnet broadcast points (10%), and live-vote (10%). The data is collected from Monday to Sunday, and a song can win a maximum of three times before being removed from the chart.
Fans took to social media to express their excitement and enthusiasm for the news. One fan happily remarked that they did it again.
"Yeaahhh....we did it again," commented another fan.
Similar comments flowed on X. They congratulated the j-hope. One fan stated that they are in "7th cloud," whereas another noted that he has turned the charts into his canvas.
"Sooo proud of youuu jhopeeeeee .thank u soo muchh armyyyyy who voted for jhopee we did ittt!!!!!!!!!" exclaimed another fan.
"Can someone please ask me where am I right now cuz I'm too happy. I'm on the 7th cloud right now," commented another fan.
"j-hope, you’ve turned the charts into your canvas with MONA LISA Double Crown glory," remarked another fan.
More fan comments flowed, and one appealed to fans that they had to secure the "triple crown" for him.
"Now I want us to secure a triple crown for him next week. I think we have big chances if we keep streaming on all platforms and keep voting," reacted another fan.
"MonaLisa2ndWin should be trending, it's not that easy to win that award two times in a row," said another fan.
Amidst all this, a fan observed that BTS has changed the industry standards, as previously, nobody won who was not present during the show.
"just wanna say bts really changed the industry landscape cos back in my day, all idols had were these music shows so you'll never see anyone losing against a vcr," added another fan.
More about j-hope's latest single, Mona Lisa, and his solo world tour, Hope on the Stage
Mona Lisa was released with a music video on March 21, 2025. The song was produced by Blake Slatkin, Cashmere Cat and Misogi. The song was previewed during the Hope on the Stage tour at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
During his live performance, he shared with the audience, as reported by The Korea Herald on March 15, 2025,
"This song is my way of expressing love. Simply put, Army (BTS fan name) is my masterpiece."
Mona Lisa reached No.1 on iTunes Top Song Chart in 67 countries, including Brazil, Japan, and France, as reported by Chosun Biz on March 22, 2025.
j-hope's Hope on the Stage is his first solo worldwide concert tour. The concert tour supporting his album, Jack in the Box and EP, Hope on the Street Vol. The tour started in Seoul on February 28, 2025, and will conclude in Osaka on June 1, 2025.
Here is the rest of j-hope's Hope on the Stage Concert tour,
- April 19 - Saitama, Japan at Saitama Super Arena
- April 20 - Saitama, Japan at Saitama Super Arena
- April 26 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium
- April 27 - Singapore at Singapore Indoor Stadium
- May 3 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK
- May 4 - Jakarta, Indonesia at Indonesia Arena, GBK
- May 10 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena
- May 11 - Bangkok, Thailand at Impact Arena
- May 17 - Macau at Galaxy Arena
- May 18 - Macau at Galaxy Arena
- May 24 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena
- May 25 - Taipei, Taiwan at NTSU Arena
- May 31 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka
- June 1 - Osaka, Japan at Kyocera Dome Osaka
In other news, j-hope will headline Lollapalooza on July 12 and 13, 2025, at Olympiastadion Berlin.