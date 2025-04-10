  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • "Deserve So Much"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope's 'Mona Lisa' earns its first win on this week's MCountdown

"Deserve So Much"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope's 'Mona Lisa' earns its first win on this week's MCountdown

By Mantasha Azeem
Modified Apr 10, 2025 20:12 GMT
BTS
BTS' j-hope's 'Mona Lisa' earns its first win on MCountdown (Image via Weverse/@BTS & Mnet website)

On April 10, 2025, BTS' j-hope's single Mona Lisa bagged its first win on Mnet’s weekly music show MCountdown. Although the artist could not appear live for the broadcast, his track still managed to clinch the top spot.

Ad

The show revealed that Mona Lisa won over LE SSERAFIM’s HOT with a final score of 7,638 points. This moment marked an achievement in the idol's solo journey.

For those unaware, MCountdown is a popular South Korean music program. It is broadcasted live every Thursday on Mnet. It ranks performances based on a scoring system that includes digital music sales, album sales, global fan voting, social media activity, broadcast score, and live voting during the show for first-place nominees.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fans immediately took to social media to flood him with congratulations. They called the win well-deserved. An X user, @jhobisgurll, wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS Hobi Deserve So Muchhh."
Ad

Fans worldwide trended celebratory hashtags as they expressed their pride.

"OH HOBI SO PROUD OF YOU FINALLY WELL DESERVED YAS," a fan remarked.
"After on the street... His another MCD win....U don't knw what I'm feeling rn," another user wrote.
"SO HAPPY CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE #MONALISA1stWin," a user mentioned.
"Eyyy so pretty so fine mona lisa win," a fan added.
Ad

Others also praised j-hope's stage presence.

"J-Hope's MONA LISA reigns supreme Well deserved win king of charisma and stage presence," a fan commented.
"Congratulations Hobi, you deserve it, and hoping we can give you more wins in the future ," a netizen mentioned.
"Mona lisa first win!! Ahhh congratulations to Jung Hoseok ," another person added.

More about j-hope’s solo career, Mona Lisa, and his current world tour

Mona Lisa is j-hope’s latest single. It follows his other track, Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel. The track gained momentum ever since it was first performed as a surprise during his North American leg.

Ad

Its footwork, street-dance influences, and visuals made it a favorite among fans and critics alike. The music video was packed with colorful sets and expressive choreography.

youtube-cover
Ad

This win comes during a busy time for j-hope. He just wrapped the U.S. leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE solo world tour.

After finishing concerts in Brooklyn, Chicago,Oakland, Mexico City, and Los Angeles, he returned to South Korea on April 9 and is now preparing for the Asian countries.

The rapper released his first solo mixtape Hope World in 2018. He then released Jack in the Box in 2022. He completed his military service in October 2024. His work also included the album Hope on the Street Vol. 1, and an eponymous documentary.

Ad

Upcoming tour dates for j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE (Asia leg) are listed below:

  • April 12–13 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena
  • April 19–20 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena
  • April 26–27 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
  • May 3–4 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena
  • May 10–11 – Bangkok, Impact Arena
  • May 17–18 – Macau, Galaxy Arena
  • May 24–25 – Taipei, NTSU Arena
  • May 31–June 1 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka.

There are rumors about a possible third single teased for the upcoming shows. Fans can keep their eyes on the Manila concert, which is the first stop on the Asia tour.

About the author
Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha Azeem

Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.

Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.

Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.

When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications