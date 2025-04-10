"Deserve So Much"- Fans react as BTS' j-hope's 'Mona Lisa' earns its first win on this week's MCountdown

On April 10, 2025, BTS' j-hope's single Mona Lisa bagged its first win on Mnet’s weekly music show MCountdown. Although the artist could not appear live for the broadcast, his track still managed to clinch the top spot.

The show revealed that Mona Lisa won over LE SSERAFIM’s HOT with a final score of 7,638 points. This moment marked an achievement in the idol's solo journey.

For those unaware, MCountdown is a popular South Korean music program. It is broadcasted live every Thursday on Mnet. It ranks performances based on a scoring system that includes digital music sales, album sales, global fan voting, social media activity, broadcast score, and live voting during the show for first-place nominees.

Fans immediately took to social media to flood him with congratulations. They called the win well-deserved. An X user, @jhobisgurll, wrote:

"CONGRATULATIONS Hobi Deserve So Muchhh."

Fans worldwide trended celebratory hashtags as they expressed their pride.

"OH HOBI SO PROUD OF YOU FINALLY WELL DESERVED YAS," a fan remarked.

"After on the street... His another MCD win....U don't knw what I'm feeling rn," another user wrote.

"SO HAPPY CONGRATULATIONS J-HOPE #MONALISA1stWin," a user mentioned.

"Eyyy so pretty so fine mona lisa win," a fan added.

Others also praised j-hope's stage presence.

"J-Hope's MONA LISA reigns supreme Well deserved win king of charisma and stage presence," a fan commented.

"Congratulations Hobi, you deserve it, and hoping we can give you more wins in the future ," a netizen mentioned.

"Mona lisa first win!! Ahhh congratulations to Jung Hoseok ," another person added.

More about j-hope’s solo career, Mona Lisa, and his current world tour

Mona Lisa is j-hope’s latest single. It follows his other track, Sweet Dreams featuring Miguel. The track gained momentum ever since it was first performed as a surprise during his North American leg.

Its footwork, street-dance influences, and visuals made it a favorite among fans and critics alike. The music video was packed with colorful sets and expressive choreography.

This win comes during a busy time for j-hope. He just wrapped the U.S. leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE solo world tour.

After finishing concerts in Brooklyn, Chicago,Oakland, Mexico City, and Los Angeles, he returned to South Korea on April 9 and is now preparing for the Asian countries.

The rapper released his first solo mixtape Hope World in 2018. He then released Jack in the Box in 2022. He completed his military service in October 2024. His work also included the album Hope on the Street Vol. 1, and an eponymous documentary.

Upcoming tour dates for j-hope’s HOPE ON THE STAGE (Asia leg) are listed below:

April 12–13 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena

April 19–20 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena

April 26–27 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

May 3–4 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena

May 10–11 – Bangkok, Impact Arena

May 17–18 – Macau, Galaxy Arena

May 24–25 – Taipei, NTSU Arena

May 31–June 1 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka.

There are rumors about a possible third single teased for the upcoming shows. Fans can keep their eyes on the Manila concert, which is the first stop on the Asia tour.

