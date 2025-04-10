Top 10 most influential Korean Instagram accounts revealed by FEVIKON: BLACKPINK's Rosé, Jennie, and BTS' j-hope lead the list

Favicon unveiled its list of the most impactful Korean Instagram accounts of the year in January 2025. Favicon is a digital analytics platform that tracks social media influence, which uses a mix of follower count, engagement rate, post quality, and consistency to generate its rankings.

Ad

In 2025, the list reflects a dominant presence of K-pop stars, like BLACKPINK and BTS members, with Rosé, j-hope, and Jennie in the top three positions. BLACKPINK's Rosé is in first position with over 83.5 million followers.

Her Instagram feed is a curated blend of fashion, music, and behind-the-scenes snapshots, making her a consistent favorite among fans and brands. The idol continues to captivate audiences with her music and her powerful visual identity.

Ad

Trending

BTS' j-hope is in the second spot with over 50 million followers. The rapper's account has surged in influence due to his ongoing Hope On The Stage world tour. He recently returned to South Korea after finishing the US leg and will soon begin his tour in Asia. His recent solo activities after his military service have kept his fan engagement sky-high.

Ad

BLACKPINK's Jennie ranks third with nearly 87 million followers and more than 1,200 posts. The idol is known for her fashion and major brand collaborations. She released her solo debut album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, and the 15-track album has songs like Like Jennie, Mantra, Twin, and more.

Other notable mentions in the top 10 include Stray Kids’ Felix, aespa’s Karina and Winter, ENHYPEN’s group account, and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. Each brought their unique flair to Instagram.

Ad

Top 20 influential Korean Instagram rankings by Favikon of 2025

Below is the complete list of the top 20 Instagram influencers in South Korea. The list includes each account’s follower count and a brief look into their content and influence:

1) BLACKPINK's Rosé (@roses_are_rosie)

Followers: 83.5M | Authority Score: 9,996

BLACKPINK’s Rosé leads the list with her presence on Instagram. Her feed features fashion campaigns, candid photos, and artistic visuals that consistently draw high engagement.

Ad

2) BTS' j-hope (@uarmyhope)

Followers: 50.5M | Authority Score: 9,907

BTS’ j-hope keeps fans entertained with posts from his world tour, fashion show appearances, and creative music content. Fans and followers have often praised him for his energetic vibe.

Ad

3) BLACKPINK's Jennie (@jennierubyjane)

Followers: 86.9M | Authority Score: 9,986

Jennie is an active Instagram user and often posts pictures and videos of her performances as well as her brand collaborations. Fans have consistently supported the singer, especially after she released her debut solo album Ruby in March 2025.

4) Stray Kids' Felix (@yong.lixx)

Followers: 27.2M | Authority Score: 9,856

Stray Kids’ Felix surprises many with his high rank. His luxury fashion posts and partnerships with brands like Louis Vuitton boost his global appeal.

Ad

5) aespa's Karina (@aespa_official)

Followers: 24.2M | Authority Score: 9,824

aespa’s Karina blends edgy fashion and K-pop glam in her posts. She’s worked with top brands like Prada and YSL.

6) ENHYPEN (@enhypen)

Followers: 18.8M | Authority Score: 9,922

ENHYPEN is the only group account in the top 10. The group keeps fans updated with daily group content, collaborations, and stylish behind-the-scenes moments.

7) BLACKPINK's Jisoo (@sooyaaa__)

Followers: 79.8M | Authority Score: 9,976

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo maintains a strong Instagram presence with her polished aesthetic, solo activities, and acting projects.

Ad

8) IVE's Jang Wonyoung (@for_everyoung10)

Followers: 14.3M | Authority Score: 9,736

IVE’s Wonyoung captivates younger audiences with her sweet visuals, beauty routines, and fashion content.

9) BIGBANG's G-Dragon (@xxxibgdrgn)

Followers: 24.4M | Authority Score: 9,738

G-Dragon is known as a trendsetter. He blends music, art, and fashion on his feed. His legacy as a style icon remains strong.

10) aespa's Winter (@imwinter)

Followers: 12.5M | Authority Score: 9,734

aespa’s Winter shares trendy looks and unique personal flair. Despite fewer posts, her following continues to grow.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

11) Yoo Yeon-seok (@yoo_yeonseok)

Followers: 4.7M | Authority Score: 9,607

The actor and YouTuber engages fans with fun content and personal updates, blending acting with entertainment vlogging. His popularity on social media surged after his latest K-drama, When the Phone Rings.

12) Stray Kids (@realstraykids)

Followers: 31.4M | Authority Score: 9,884

The eight-member group is known for its dynamic music and engaging group content. Stray Kids maintains strong fan interaction through various media.

13) SEVENTEEN's Kim Min-gyu (@min9yu_k)

Ad

Followers: 16.4M | Authority Score: 9,765

Mingyu’s page includes lifestyle shots, brand collaborations, and fashion moments that appeal to a wide demographic.

14) aespa (@aespa_official)

Followers: 15.3M | Authority Score: 9,829

The group's account offers everything from comeback teasers to daily updates. It helps fans stay closely connected.

15) BTS (@bts.bighitofficial)

Followers: 75.6M | Authority Score: 9,898

BTS’ official group account continues to be a fan favorite with updates on the group’s music, tours, and behind-the-scenes fun. Currently, five out of seven members are enlisted in the military. They have halted their group activities since 2022 but remain in the top 20 with the members' solo projects.

Ad

16) TWICE's Momo (@momo)

Followers: 15.1M | Authority Score: 9,716

TWICE’s Momo posts creative fashion and dance content on her Instagram feed. Her recent Misamo subunit activities have added new excitement to her feed.

17) Hwang In-youp (@hi_high_hiy)

Followers: 22.1M | Authority Score: 9,646

The actor’s Instagram mixes fashion, film promotions, and candid moments, making it a go-to for fans of K-drama and Korean cinema.

18) TXT (@txt_bighit)

Followers: 16.9M | Authority Score: 9,810

TOMORROW X TOGETHER connects with fans through fun and vibrant updates that highlight each member’s personality.

Ad

19) Ji Chang-wook (@jichangwook)

Followers: 27.8M | Authority Score: 9,642

The K-drama actor captivates with polished portraits, behind-the-scenes photos, and a clean, curated aesthetic on his Instagram feed.

20) BTS' RM (@rkive)

Followers: 46.9M | Authority Score: 9,796

The BTS’ leader shares art, nature, and thoughtful reflections on his Instagram. His posts are often poetic and admired for their calm, introspective tone.

With names like BTS’ RM, TWICE’s Momo, actor Ji Chang-wook, and the official Instagram accounts of Stray Kids, TXT, and aespa, the list underlines the influence of Korean entertainers in the global digital landscape.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More