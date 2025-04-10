Top 10 most influential Korean Instagram accounts revealed by FEVIKON: BLACKPINK's Rosé, Jennie, and BTS' j-hope lead the list

Favicon unveiled its list of the most impactful Korean Instagram accounts of the year in January 2025. Favicon is a digital analytics platform that tracks social media influence, which uses a mix of follower count, engagement rate, post quality, and consistency to generate its rankings.
In 2025, the list reflects a dominant presence of K-pop stars, like BLACKPINK and BTS members, with Rosé, j-hope, and Jennie in the top three positions. BLACKPINK's Rosé is in first position with over 83.5 million followers.
Her Instagram feed is a curated blend of fashion, music, and behind-the-scenes snapshots, making her a consistent favorite among fans and brands. The idol continues to captivate audiences with her music and her powerful visual identity.
BTS' j-hope is in the second spot with over 50 million followers. The rapper's account has surged in influence due to his ongoing Hope On The Stage world tour. He recently returned to South Korea after finishing the US leg and will soon begin his tour in Asia. His recent solo activities after his military service have kept his fan engagement sky-high.
BLACKPINK's Jennie ranks third with nearly 87 million followers and more than 1,200 posts. The idol is known for her fashion and major brand collaborations. She released her solo debut album, Ruby, on March 7, 2025, and the 15-track album has songs like Like Jennie, Mantra, Twin, and more.
Other notable mentions in the top 10 include Stray Kids’ Felix, aespa’s Karina and Winter, ENHYPEN’s group account, and BIGBANG’s G-Dragon. Each brought their unique flair to Instagram.
Top 20 influential Korean Instagram rankings by Favikon of 2025
Below is the complete list of the top 20 Instagram influencers in South Korea. The list includes each account’s follower count and a brief look into their content and influence:
1) BLACKPINK's Rosé (@roses_are_rosie)
Followers: 83.5M | Authority Score: 9,996
BLACKPINK’s Rosé leads the list with her presence on Instagram. Her feed features fashion campaigns, candid photos, and artistic visuals that consistently draw high engagement.
2) BTS' j-hope (@uarmyhope)
Followers: 50.5M | Authority Score: 9,907
BTS’ j-hope keeps fans entertained with posts from his world tour, fashion show appearances, and creative music content. Fans and followers have often praised him for his energetic vibe.
3) BLACKPINK's Jennie (@jennierubyjane)
Followers: 86.9M | Authority Score: 9,986
Jennie is an active Instagram user and often posts pictures and videos of her performances as well as her brand collaborations. Fans have consistently supported the singer, especially after she released her debut solo album Ruby in March 2025.
4) Stray Kids' Felix (@yong.lixx)
Followers: 27.2M | Authority Score: 9,856
Stray Kids’ Felix surprises many with his high rank. His luxury fashion posts and partnerships with brands like Louis Vuitton boost his global appeal.
5) aespa's Karina (@aespa_official)
Followers: 24.2M | Authority Score: 9,824
aespa’s Karina blends edgy fashion and K-pop glam in her posts. She’s worked with top brands like Prada and YSL.
6) ENHYPEN (@enhypen)
Followers: 18.8M | Authority Score: 9,922
ENHYPEN is the only group account in the top 10. The group keeps fans updated with daily group content, collaborations, and stylish behind-the-scenes moments.
7) BLACKPINK's Jisoo (@sooyaaa__)
Followers: 79.8M | Authority Score: 9,976
BLACKPINK’s Jisoo maintains a strong Instagram presence with her polished aesthetic, solo activities, and acting projects.
8) IVE's Jang Wonyoung (@for_everyoung10)
Followers: 14.3M | Authority Score: 9,736
IVE’s Wonyoung captivates younger audiences with her sweet visuals, beauty routines, and fashion content.
9) BIGBANG's G-Dragon (@xxxibgdrgn)
Followers: 24.4M | Authority Score: 9,738
G-Dragon is known as a trendsetter. He blends music, art, and fashion on his feed. His legacy as a style icon remains strong.
10) aespa's Winter (@imwinter)
Followers: 12.5M | Authority Score: 9,734
aespa’s Winter shares trendy looks and unique personal flair. Despite fewer posts, her following continues to grow.
11) Yoo Yeon-seok (@yoo_yeonseok)
Followers: 4.7M | Authority Score: 9,607
The actor and YouTuber engages fans with fun content and personal updates, blending acting with entertainment vlogging. His popularity on social media surged after his latest K-drama, When the Phone Rings.
12) Stray Kids (@realstraykids)
Followers: 31.4M | Authority Score: 9,884
The eight-member group is known for its dynamic music and engaging group content. Stray Kids maintains strong fan interaction through various media.
13) SEVENTEEN's Kim Min-gyu (@min9yu_k)
Followers: 16.4M | Authority Score: 9,765
Mingyu’s page includes lifestyle shots, brand collaborations, and fashion moments that appeal to a wide demographic.
14) aespa (@aespa_official)
Followers: 15.3M | Authority Score: 9,829
The group's account offers everything from comeback teasers to daily updates. It helps fans stay closely connected.
15) BTS (@bts.bighitofficial)
Followers: 75.6M | Authority Score: 9,898
BTS’ official group account continues to be a fan favorite with updates on the group’s music, tours, and behind-the-scenes fun. Currently, five out of seven members are enlisted in the military. They have halted their group activities since 2022 but remain in the top 20 with the members' solo projects.
16) TWICE's Momo (@momo)
Followers: 15.1M | Authority Score: 9,716
TWICE’s Momo posts creative fashion and dance content on her Instagram feed. Her recent Misamo subunit activities have added new excitement to her feed.
17) Hwang In-youp (@hi_high_hiy)
Followers: 22.1M | Authority Score: 9,646
The actor’s Instagram mixes fashion, film promotions, and candid moments, making it a go-to for fans of K-drama and Korean cinema.
18) TXT (@txt_bighit)
Followers: 16.9M | Authority Score: 9,810
TOMORROW X TOGETHER connects with fans through fun and vibrant updates that highlight each member’s personality.
19) Ji Chang-wook (@jichangwook)
Followers: 27.8M | Authority Score: 9,642
The K-drama actor captivates with polished portraits, behind-the-scenes photos, and a clean, curated aesthetic on his Instagram feed.
20) BTS' RM (@rkive)
Followers: 46.9M | Authority Score: 9,796
The BTS’ leader shares art, nature, and thoughtful reflections on his Instagram. His posts are often poetic and admired for their calm, introspective tone.
With names like BTS’ RM, TWICE’s Momo, actor Ji Chang-wook, and the official Instagram accounts of Stray Kids, TXT, and aespa, the list underlines the influence of Korean entertainers in the global digital landscape.