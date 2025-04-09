Weverse’s monthly active users sees a reported surge of 10 million due to the impact of BTS’ j-hope’s solo world tour

BTS member j-hope’s ongoing solo world tour is making waves not just on stage but also online, with Weverse reportedly seeing a massive spike in user activity. According to a report by the firm, Business Post Korea, on April 10, 2025, the platform is experiencing a surge in monthly active users (MAU), largely driven by the BTS star’s global performances.

Kim Yoo-hyeok, a researcher at IBK Investment & Securities, shared insights on Weverse’s 2025 first-quarter statistics, revealing that the platform’s MAU is expected to surpass 10 million, marking the first time this milestone has been reached in five quarters.

He attributed this boost directly to the momentum created by the BTS members' tour, which has ignited global fan engagement. ARMYs everywhere are celebrating the news, proud that the artist’s solo endeavors are leaving such a visible impact on the major public platform pertaining to K-pop specifically.

j-hope showcases ongoing and strong bond with Weverse

Since returning from his military service in October 2024, BTS’ j-hope has maintained a connection with fans through the platform of Weverse. His active engagement, frequent livestreams, and communication have only deepened the relationship between the artist and his audience.

One major highlight came on March 6, when j-hope set a new record by hosting the longest livestream in Weverse's history. Starting around 11 PM and going strong until 11 AM the next morning, the 12-hour live not only delighted ARMYs worldwide but also became the most-watched Weverse Live of 2025, surpassing 26.9 million viewers.

The broadcast came just ahead of the release of his single “Sweet Dreams” featuring Miguel, adding even more excitement to the moment. This kind of engagement has subtly become a key reason why the star is credited with driving a recent surge in Weverse’s user activity.

Continuing this pattern, j-hope went live again on April 10, directly from Los Angeles, following his most recent “HOPE ON THE STREET” concert. During the live, he made a thrilling revelation to the fans:

“I just came to share the news that so many things that you want... I'm going to show you slowly from now on. You can look forward to it even after the Asian concert."

With the Asian leg of his world tour beginning on April 12 in Manila, Philippines, fans can expect more surprises along the way. The upcoming shows will take him to Singapore, Japan, Indonesia, Thailand, and Macau, making this final leg of the tour one to remember.

As the full return of BTS as a group inches closer, anticipation is sky-high. And with member j-hope setting the tone, ARMYs know there’s much more to come.

