"NEW BEGINNING OF BTS RUN!?"– Fans speculate new content as 'RUN BTS POLY HIGHLIGHT PLAY' to live stream on Weverse

On April 8, 2025, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that RUN BTS POLY HIGHLIGHT PLAY would be live-streamed on Weverse, featuring highlights from the RUN BTS POLY HIGHLIGHT PACKAGE. Fans speculated about potential new content. The event will include joyful moments from the show with subtitles in English, Korean, Japanese, Chinese, and Spanish.

Ad

It will be live-streamed on Weverse on April 10 at 9 PM KST. Fans can tune in via the Weverse app or website to watch the special highlight content.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Soon after the announcement, ARMY (the group's fanbase) took to social media to wonder if this could include unseen footage or even a teaser for new episodes. The variety show hasn’t had new content for a while due to the members' military enlistments.

Therefore, the mention of the show led to theories of its possible return. An X user, @ScarPark1013, wrote:

"AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA THEY LEFT A SURPRISE BTS RUN RECORDED!?!?!?!?! IS SOMETHING ANNOUNCED THERE ABOUT THE NEW BEGINNING OF BTS RUN!?!?!?!?!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The members are set to return from the military in June. This led the fans to speculate that the timing may not be a coincidence. Others expressed happiness seeing the group's content after a long time.

"Can't wait unreleased content to be released," a fan commented.

"FIRST OT7 CONTENT AFTER TWO MILLION YEARS WE ARE SO BACK GUYS ," an X user wrote.

"what do you mean WHAT DO YOU MEAAAAAN,' an X user mentioned.

Ad

"OMG, I would love it if it was 2seok playing, BUT PLEASE LET IT BE A PRE-RECORDED LIVE WITH THE 7 OF THEM, BH I NEVER ASKED YOU FOR ANYTHING, LET ME SEE MY BOYS TOGETHER FOR THE FIRST TIME," a netizen added.

Others also joined in guessing what could be in the live stream.

"It’s a livestream of Run BTS highlights?," a user mentioned.

Ad

"Oh my god, is prerecorded? Because iit mignight and I cant thibk. But does this mean they recorded a run bts? God i love them so much," another person added.

"WHO WILL BE PLAYING LIVE?!!! OMG," a fan remarked.

A look back at Run BTS, the New Poly Highlight Package, and the group’s return

` started in 2015 amd is a fan favorite variety show. The members engage in games, missions, and hilarious antics. It became a vital part of their bond with fans and a way to showcase their personalities beyond music.

Ad

The show took a break after its 156th episode across three seasons. This was when the members began their military service.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Recently, BigHit announced the Run BTS Poly Highlight Package is a board game inspired by the show. The package also includes a 96-page book with behind-the-scenes images and QR codes linking to classic episodes.

The board game’s packaging hinted at the show’s continuation, with the phrase “to be continued…” appearing after listing episode 155.

Fans are now watching closely as the group prepares for a full reunion. Jin and j-hope have already completed service in June and October, respectively. The remaining members are set to return by late June.

Ad

HYBE has confirmed that preparations are underway for a group comeback. Meanwhile, fans are hoping the Weverse livestream might just be the beginning of another exciting chapter of Run BTS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More