"It's his OWN lyrics" — Fans divided over banners with BTS' j-hope's 'Equal Sign' lyrics distributed at HOTS concert venue

On April 6, 2025, j-hope concluded the North American leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE world tour at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Ahead of the concert, some fans, including an X user, @Frances39411513, posted online about banners being handed out near the venue. These banners featured Korean lyrics from j-hope’s song Equal Sign and encouraged fans to hold them up during that part of the performance.

Ad

The back of the banners, organized by pro-Palestine ARMYs, included a QR code with more details and a message about being respectful. Some attendees and online users felt it was inappropriate to bring politics into the concert.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, others defended the banners. They pointed out that the lyrics were taken directly from the rapper's song and carried a message of empathy and unity. An X user, @bluechwita, wrote:

"pretending to be an army and y'all don't even realize it's his OWN lyrics also, the members's music has ALWAYS been political like??? did u not pay attention or are u just stanning for their looks???"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many fans stressed that supporting humanitarian causes aligned with the spirit of j-hope’s music and artistic vision, especially as he performed Equal Sign live during the show. They also stated that a small QR in the background will only help those who need help.

"throwing Hobi’s OWN LYRICS in the trash? do you even pay attention to their music? do you READ it? gen/ asking cause it doesn’t seem like you do?," a fan commented.

Ad

"aren’t you ashamed to call these propaganda posters when these are literally THE LYRICS OF EQUAL SIGN BY HOBI. HOW DO YOU NOT KNOW THE LYRICS OF THE ARTIST WHOSE CONCERT YOU ARE GOING TO, HOBI IS LITERALLY *SINGING THESE LYRICS* DURING THE SET LIST !!!!," an X user remarked.

"God some of you are just really really bad people. That's a lyric. Its a lyric from his song. What's wrong with it. What's wrong if the banner has a fu*king DONATION link. What is wrong with you lot," another netizen added.

Ad

"it’s literally hobi’s lyrics with a donation link. to help people. this behavior is just embarrassingly immoral atp…. how out of touch can some ppl be," a fan mentioned.

Meanwhile, those opposing the banners argued that the concert venue should remain a space solely to celebrate j-hope and his music.

"Please do not entertain these ppl, dispose everything they give . ARMYS ARE THERE ONLY FOR HOBI TO CELEBRATE HIM especially here is not the time & place to poke their agendas. Army knows when andwhere to be responsible and support social causes and we have done so respectfully," an X user wrote.

Ad

"REJECT THESE BANNERS. REPORT TO SECURITY POLITICAL BANNERS NOT ALLOWED," another person added.

More on HOPE ON THE STAGE tour, military, and what’s next for j-hope

HOPE ON THE STAGE is j-hope’s first solo world tour. It supports his studio album Jack in the Box and his EP Hope on the Street Vol. 1. The tour kicked off in Seoul with three back-to-back shows from February 28 to March 2. It was followed by multiple stops in North America and Mexico. The artist made history as the first BTS member to headline a solo stadium show with two concerts at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ad

Now, j-hope is set to continue his journey through Asia. His upcoming shows include:

April 12–13 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena

– Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena April 19–20 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena

– Saitama, Saitama Super Arena April 26–27 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium

– Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium May 3–4 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena

– Jakarta, Indonesia Arena May 10–11 – Bangkok, Impact Arena

– Bangkok, Impact Arena May 17–18 – Macau, Galaxy Arena

– Macau, Galaxy Arena May 24–25 – Taipei, NTSU Arena

– Taipei, NTSU Arena May 31–June 1 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka

This tour marks j-hope’s first major project since completing his military service in October 2024. He enlisted in April 2023 and served in the South Korean Army’s 5th Infantry Division. During his time in service, j-hope released Hope on the Street Vol. 1 with a six-part documentary.

Ad

J-hope's setlist features hits like More, Arson, On the Street, and Equal Sign and is divided into themed sections: Ambition, Dream, Expectations, Fantasy, and Wish. Fans also eagerly await the group’s full reunion in 2025 after all members complete their service.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 2-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More