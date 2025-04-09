"HE'S SO UNSERIOUS!"- Fans react to BTS' j-hope's return to Korea in Google inspired "Single" shirt, drops comeback hint

On April 9, 2025, BTS' j-hope returned to South Korea after wrapping up the North American leg of his HOPE ON THE STAGE solo world tour. The rapper arrived at the airport dressed in a stylish flair. He wore an oversized white shirt with the word Single printed in Google’s iconic font and colors.
The shirt was layered under a beige sleeveless knit and paired with jeans. The fashion choice immediately drew attention online. Fans joked about the possibility of the shirt teasing his next single.
His previous singles, Sweet Dreams and Mona Lisa were both surprise-released during the earlier segments of the tour.
Many couldn’t hold back their laughter, calling him “so unserious." They wondered if this was his playful way of teasing a comeback. An X user, @uarmyvibe, wrote,
"OMG...HOBI'S SINGLE INSPIRED BY GOOGLE? HE'S SO UNSERIOUS."
Fans took to social media to guess the hints. They also joined in speculations regarding his airport look.
"connecting the dots here: his next single is gonna be titled Google," a fan commented.
"His new single is Google?! or single?!," a netizen remarked.
"Maybe surf has something to do with it bc surfing is another term used for browsing google," a fan commented.
Moments before landing, j-hope also came live on Weverse from his car. He hinted at exciting plans ahead. He told fans that there was something on the way and asked them to look forward to what he had in store after the Asian leg of the tour.
The brief but exciting message left fans buzzing with possibilities.
"New single, encore stage with all the tannies, louder than bombs?????," another person added.
"Did y’all not read that interview he did with LA times (I think) where it was teased he was releasing another single during the Asia leg of his tour?," a fan mentioned.
"What do we want? It's not about a single, cause he said something like "even after Asia tour","an X user wrote.
All we know about j-hope’s comeback hints, recent singles, and upcoming shows
The buzz around a third solo single started growing stronger after the Los Angeles Times interview. On April 5, 2025, the publication reported that j-hope is expected to drop a new track during his Asian tour dates.
As of now, no title or release date has been confirmed. Based on his previous surprise performances, many are expecting another unannounced debut. Fans believe it could be during his first Asian stop in Manila on April 12.
Following his military discharge last year, j-hope jumped right into preparing new material. He released HOPE ON THE STREET VOL.1 alongside a documentary. His recent singles Sweet Dreams (feat. Miguel) and Mona Lisa were both introduced on stage before their official release.
The rapper-dancer will now be heading into the Asian leg of the tour that includes shows in:
- April 12–13 – Manila, SM Mall of Asia Arena
- April 19–20 – Saitama, Saitama Super Arena
- April 26–27 – Singapore, Singapore Indoor Stadium
- May 3–4 – Jakarta, Indonesia Arena
- May 10–11 – Bangkok, Impact Arena
- May 17–18 – Macau, Galaxy Arena
- May 24–25 – Taipei, NTSU Arena
- May 31–June 1 – Osaka, Kyocera Dome Osaka
This tour is j-hope’s first major activity following his discharge from the military in October 2024. He began his mandatory service with the South Korean Army in April 2023.