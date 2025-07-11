"SO BEYOND PROUD"‐ Fans proud as BTS' RM's LOST! bags Gold and Silver at 2025 Creative Circle Awards in the UK

On July 11, 2025, BTS leader RM added another milestone to his solo career. His second single, LOST!, from the album Right Place, Wrong Person, took home two awards at the 2025 Creative Circle Awards in the United Kingdom. The music video won:

Ad

Gold in the Visual Effects – Music Video (Single) category

Silver in the Music Video – Promo Film (Single) category.

The awards recognized not just the audio-visual quality of the video but also its innovative narrative and emotional depth.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The music video for the track was directed by Aube Perrie. It features a bold and surreal visual journey, blending funk and hip-hop. It was released on May 24, 2024, via BigHit Music when the rapper was still in the military.

Soon after the awards were announced, fans flooded social media with celebratory posts. An X user, @userjhope_, wrote,

"OUR NAMJOON WE ARE SO BEYOND PROUD OF YOU."

Expand Tweet

Ad

They expressed immense pride in RM’s ability to push creative boundaries. Fans called the win well-deserved as they sent their congratulatory wishes.

"Omg R M CONGRATS," a fan commented.

"Yayeeee so so deserved," an X user wrote.

"Namjoon made imperfection a superpower and he's been getting all the global awards ever since," a netizen added.

"Such wonderful news!! Namjoon is getting such wonderful recognition for his hard work!," another one said.

Ad

Many highlighted the music video’s visual storytelling and applauded the thoughtful lyrics.

"LOST MV is top tier. I love wildflowers MV but LOST is in another level of creativity," a fan remarked.

"Our Joon still out there bagging awards left & right - AS HE SHOULD! SO proud of you king!," a netizen added.

"It has been more than a year yet lost mv is still breaking records GIVE MY MAN AN OSCAR NOW," another one said.

Ad

More on RM’s solo achievements, album, and BTS’ ongoing comeback plans

LOST! is part of RM’s second solo album, Right Place, Wrong Person. It explores themes of alienation, identity, and personal growth. Each track in the album reflects a different layer of emotion and introspection. LOST! was especially noted for its layered production and visual storytelling.

It earned accolades not just in Korea but internationally. These include nominations at other major music video award shows like the Berlin Music Video Awards.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The recognition comes at a time when all BTS members are reuniting for their next group project. As of early July, RM and other members Jungkook, Jimin, and SUGA have traveled to the United States to begin album preparations.

The group held their first full Weverse live together on July 1. The members announced a new BTS album expected in spring 2026. It will be followed by a world tour.

Meanwhile, RM has also taken on a new role as the ambassador for Samsung Art TVs. He recently appeared at Art Basel, where he shared insights about his love for the visual arts.

Ad

As BTS continues its transition from solo activities back to full-group projects, fans now anticipate the group’s 2026 comeback.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mantasha Azeem Mantasha is a pop culture writer at Sportskeeda who covers K-pop and K-drama. She has recently completed her Masters in English and has a rich 3-year writing experience where she crafted engaging content for top companies such as Unacademy, Apollo Hospitals, Adani Airports, and the Economic Times. Her experience has helped her create a strong foundation that complements her passion for creating the best content related to K-pop, K-dramas and Korean movies.



Mantasha's interest in pop culture took root when her cousin introduced her to classic Hollywood and Bollywood tunes and the rest, as they say, is history. Mantasha’s connection with K-pop supergroup BTS is a special one as their song lyrics, hard work, and dedication resonate with her like no other group does.



Maintaining accuracy, relevance, and ethics in her reporting is extremely essential for Mantasha. She prioritizes thorough research, delving deep beyond just superficial sources, to ensure comprehensive and trustworthy information.



When not writing, Mantasha enjoys journaling and doodling, watching K-dramas and listening to songs. Know More