  "Timeless classic"- Fans proud as BTS' Kim Namjoon's 'LOST!' mv wins 2nd place at 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards for "Best Concept"

"Timeless classic"- Fans proud as BTS' Kim Namjoon's 'LOST!' mv wins 2nd place at 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards for “Best Concept”

By Kirti Tiwari
Published Jun 18, 2025 08:44 GMT
Fans proud as BTS
Fans proud as BTS' Kim Namjoon's 'LOST!' mv wins 2nd place at 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards for “Best Concept” (Image via @bts_bighit/X)

On June 18, 2025, BTS' Kim Namjoon's LOST! music video took second place at the Berlin Music Video Awards in the Best Concept category, leaving the fandom proud. For those unversed, it was released on May 24, 2025, through Big Hit Music. It served as the title track and the eighth track from the second studio album, Right Place, Wrong Person.

Subsequently, LOST! circulated on social media and went viral among the fandom. They expressed pride in the artist, and an X user tweeted:

"Namjoon's LOST! is indeed a timeless classic."
The fandom mentioned that BTS' Kim Namjoon's LOST! has found its place on a global stage by earning an accolade at the Berlin Music Video Awards.

"LOST!” found its place—on the global stage. #RM’s artistic brilliance just earned 2nd place at the 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards under the Best Concept category," a fan reacted.
"#RM has secured 2nd place at the 2025 Berlin Music Video Awards in the "Best Concept" category for the "LOST!" MV. This is a highly commendable achievement," a fan mentioned.
"LOST! Is still collecting awards around the world," a fan commented.

Netizens wished BTS' Kim Namjoon would win more awards in the future.

"Namjoon winning awards for the “Lost!” MV is so well-deserved! The visuals, emotion, and storytelling were on another level. It’s amazing to see his artistry getting global recognition—not just as a rapper or leader of BTS, but as a true creative force. Proud is an understatement," a user reacted.
"Hoping for Namjoon to achieve more accolades in future for lost! He deserves the world," a user shared.
"Sending lots of love for Namjoon, the world continues to recognize his talent and creative excellence through this accolades," a user commented.

More about BTS' Kim Namjoon's Right Place, Wrong Person

On May 24, 2024, BTS' Kim Namjoon released the second full-length album, Right Place, Wrong Person, through BigHit Music. It was dropped through YG Plus and HYBE, respectively. It featured LOST! as the title track. The record featured eleven songs, which have been listed below:

  1. Right People, Wrong Place
  2. Nuts
  3. Out of Love
  4. Domodachi (feat. Little Simz)
  5. ? Interlude
  6. Groin
  7. Heaven
  8. Lost!
  9. Around The World In A Day (feat. Moses Sumney)
  10. Credit Roll
  11. Come Back to Me

Following the release of the record, the album reached the No. 1 spot on the iTunes Top Albums chart in 59 locations.

In recent news, Kim Namjoon was discharged from the mandatory military service on June 10, 2025, alongside fellow bandmate Kim Taehyung.

Edited by Maithreyi S
