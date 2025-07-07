"God of destruction is back" - Fans hilariously react as BTS’ RM reveals his phone fell in water after chaotic Weverse audio, promises group live soon

On July 7, 2025, immediately after arriving in Los Angeles, BTS leader RM surprised fans with a brief Weverse live. However, the quick greeting turned into a humorous moment when fans noticed his voice sounded muffled. After reading the comments, the rapper admitted that his phone’s microphone was likely damaged because he had dropped it in water earlier.

He appeared mildly frustrated and quickly ended the live, promising to return once the issue was fixed. During the live, he said:

"Oh s**t! I think my mic is f**ked up. I just dropped in the water and I think that's why- Holy s**t I think I gotta- Alright...hum...ok I think I just have to dry the phone again, and then I’ll come back."

Shortly after, he posted a message on Weverse explaining that the mic still wasn't working and that he’d come back live later, possibly with the rest of the members. His post read:

"no but like the mic is not getting fixed... [as for the live...] later on with the members ^^;; (head scratch) i'm sorry !! im sorry mic broken issue."

Fans were quick to link the incident to RM’s long-running nickname “God of Destruction.” It is a humorous moniker given by the fandom due to his history of unintentionally breaking things, from snapping glasses to tearing stage props. Fans found it amusing that yet another moment was added to the list of mishaps. An X user, @YaChi9524, wrote:

"God of destruction is back."

Social media buzzed with funny reactions. Many fans offered the rapper advice, like putting it in rice, or warned him not to trust random tutorials. Many posted that the chaotic mic moment made them feel oddly nostalgic.

"I wanted to say, put it in rice, it'll be fine, but he was offline already," a fan commented.

"namjoon, bro whatever you do don't trust any of those yt tutorial. just send your phone to a repair shop," an X user mentioned.

"cooked so hard he deep fried his phone," a netizen added.

"HE'S SO ENDEARING ALSO WDYM YOU'LL COME LIVE LATER WITH THE MEMBERS," another fan said.

Many continued to make light of the situation, while others anticipated Weverse live with members.

"We're so back. Someone ask him how many earpods he's lost already," an X user added.

"So we were under water????," a fan said.

"so we are getting a live with the members????," another fan said.

More on RM’s solo LA trip and BTS’ group comeback

RM flew to LA earlier this week for what he described as the beginning of work on BTS’ comeback. Before the live audio issue, he posted photos on Instagram, including one with a diary captioned as 'recipe', and in a photo before that, he wrote he was “ready to cook.” Fans believe it refers to music production.

In an earlier airport interaction in South Korea, he mentioned he was supposed to go with the other members but ended up heading out alone to prepare things in advance. While departing for LA, he said at the airport:

"I ENDED UP GOING (to LA) ALONE SOMEHOW, EVEN THOUGH I WAS SUPPOSED TO GO WITH THE OTHER MEMBERS."

BTS had their first full-group Weverse live after military discharge on July 1. They confirmed a 2026 spring comeback and world tour. RM also shared that the members will travel with Jin on his solo tour and begin working on their album together. His early solo trip to the U.S. has raised expectations that production is already underway.

