“TAEHYUNG SITTING ON JUNGKOOK’S LAP?” — BTS’ V’s latest Instagram update with the ‘GOLDEN’ Maknae leaves fans in a frenzy

On August 4, 2025, BTS’ Kim Taehyung shared a batch of 20 pictures on his Instagram handle, @thv. The post included casual clicks with RM, Jimin, and Jungkook, along with the much-awaited “Vatman &amp; Ninjakook” selfie as well.“A very messy update, for ARMYs as they said they're bored,&quot; the caption reads.The upload drew quick attention, especially due to one unexpected clip. The video showed Taehyung sitting on Jungkook’s lap, holding a tissue to his nose, which had visible blood on it.Some assumed it was a regular nosebleed, possibly due to dry weather or flying conditions. Others noted that the GOLDEN maknae appeared to be checking on him, calming some of the online buzz.&quot;WTF TAEHYUNG SITTING ON JUNGKOOK’S LAP ?!!!!,&quot; an X user commented.While some worried, most viewed it as a lighthearted share with no serious cause.&quot;Low cabin pressure and dry air mostly but his boyfiee is taking good take care of him 😭😭,&quot; a fan remarked.&quot;That’s what I wanted to know someone said some people get bloody nose on planes. If weather to dry it happens too. Hope he is ok 💚✌️🥰💜,&quot; a user mentioned.Soon after, “We Love You Taekook” trended on X, with admirers reacting to the post.&quot;Thank you both for sharing a little bit of your private moments with us... Seeing you together so happy and relaxed makes us happy. You have no idea how emotional you made us! WE LOVE YOU TAEKOOK!💚💜,&quot; a netizen said.&quot;TAEKOOK SELCAS DROPPED OUT OF NOWHERE 😭💜 Matching vibes, soft smiles, and the way they’re just so them — my heart wasn’t ready for this explosion of cuteness. I LOVE IT WHEN I SEE THEM LIKE THAT 🫠📸 THANK YOU TAEHYUNG WE LOVE YOU TAEHYUNG TAEKOOK,&quot; a viewer noted.&quot;They're awkward 🤣🤣🤣😂🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂🤣🤘😂🤘😂🤘😂🤘😂🤘🤘😉 We love you Taekook!!! Slayyyyyy!!!,&quot; another fan added.BTS’ Taehyung pats Jungkook’s head as the duo walk at Incheon AirportBTS' V and Jungkook were seen at Incheon Airport on July 31, boarding a flight to the U.S. According to K-media Rnx TV, they’re set to attend an overseas fashion gathering. Both were dressed in black.Kim Taehyung wore a simple T-shirt paired with blue jeans, his face partially hidden behind a white mask. Meanwhile, Jungkook opted for shorts, a black sweatshirt, a cap, and a face mask. As they walked into the terminal, a reporter mentioned,&quot;It has been so long since you are together like this.&quot;The Winter Bear singer reacted by patting Jungkook’s head. The moment was caught on camera and shared widely.The two BTS' maknaes recently completed military duty in June and have since resumed public activities. They’ve now joined fellow Bangtan members RM, Jimin, j-hope, and Suga in Los Angeles to work on the group’s comeback album, expected in spring 2026. Jin, who’s currently on his RUN SEOKJIN_EP.TOUR global tour will also reunite with the group in the U.S. soon.