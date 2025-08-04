  • home icon
"We hope it's no big deal"- Fans express concern as BTS' Taehyung shares nosebleed video on his recent Instagram post

By Mantasha Azeem
Published Aug 04, 2025 08:00 GMT
BTS
BTS' Taehyung shares nosebleed video (Images via Instagram/@thv)

BTS’ Taehyung (V) sparked concern among fans after he posted a video of himself experiencing a nosebleed on Instagram. On August 4, the singer uploaded a photo and video dump featuring moments from his recent travels and daily life. However, it was one particular clip that caught immediate attention.

In the video, V can be seen giggling and removing a tissue from his nostril that was visibly blood-stained. He’s seated near fellow BTS member Jungkook’s lap on a private flight, clearly unfazed as he playfully gestures to the camera.

Some pointed out that a white medical patch could be seen on his arm in another image from the post. This added to speculation about a recent health check-up or IV treatment.

also-read-trending Trending
Fans were quick to express concern over the clip. They reacted with a mix of worry and affection and commented on how he downplayed it with humor while still needing to take care of his health. An X user, @TAETAE_PH, wrote,

"Not Taehyung casually sharing a nosebleed video and laughing about it. Please take care of yourself, Taehyung. We hope it's no big deal."
Some noted that while nosebleeds can result from dry air or pressure changes during flights, they could also signal fatigue or stress.

"Taehyung having nosebleed and a patch on his arm…he’s really overworking the heat might be too strong for him. I hope hes feeling well now," a fan commented.
"Taehyung got nosebleed. Was he having issues while in SK itself? Was that an IV patch on his right arm? Was that the reason he dodged that reporter's Q?! We pray for your good health Kim Taehyung. Stay safe, healthy and happy always," a netizen added.
"Wait so this was an iv patch??? Taehyung got nosebleed aw baby I hope you are ok now," another one said.
"tae hyung got nosebleed and still had that smile on his face as if nothing happened.. he's so unserious af.. mind you, it's the sergeant kim we are talking about.. HE'S SO STRONG!.. btw I hope he gets well soon..," a fan mentioned.
The tone of the post overall was light-hearted. Fans believed that he’s managing well, but also urged him to rest properly.

"Ig it's not an issue because I had a nosebleed too due to my headache and cold and Taehyung might have it because of the heat or due to his lack of sleeping, don't know but I hope he's fine and taking care of himself," an X user wrote.
"I know we are all happy bec. of the photo dump, but I'm worried about that nosebleed. I hope thv is ok, I really hope it's nothing serious," a fan commented.
"V...... why is blood coming out of your nose?? Have you caught a dry wind or a cold or something else???? You should take care of yourself.... Love you my taekooki miss you so much," another one said.
More from BTS' Taehyung's recent post and activities

Aside from the nosebleed video, the singer's post offered fans a closer look at his current routine and recent outings. One photo showed him sitting at a restaurant table wearing a grey Celine t-shirt. Another showed him toasting bread with a glass of wine with Jungkook and Jimin.

He also snapped a mirror selfie in a gym, wearing a Coca-Cola cap and headphones. In one of the clips, he zooms in on Jungkook while the latter is watching anime on his phone mid-flight. Another photo at the airport shows both members wearing head coverings and masks. Taehyung donned a knitted batman-style beanie pulled over his face.

A standout moment came when the Singularity singer posed with a giant bottle of wine, nearly the size of his torso. Meanwhile, fans spotted fellow BTS member Jimin shirtless in one of the slides.

V and Jungkook were recently spotted at Incheon Airport. Taehyung had returned briefly to Korea from Los Angeles, possibly for a friend’s military discharge. Meanwhile, Jungkook reportedly went to see off ASTRO’s Cha Eun-woo, who enlisted last week.

In addition to travel, V has been active with his brand endorsements. His Coca-Cola Zero campaign is currently running across major areas in South Korea.

In a recent Weverse Live, he hinted that fans could look forward to something new in August.

