  • home icon
  • K-Pop
  • “The most relaxed airport walk ever”- Netizens praise fans for respecting BTS Taehyung & Jungkook’s space after V’s mention of ‘Purple Ribbon Project’

“The most relaxed airport walk ever”- Netizens praise fans for respecting BTS Taehyung & Jungkook’s space after V’s mention of ‘Purple Ribbon Project’

By Rujula Bhanarkar
Modified Jul 31, 2025 15:58 GMT
Taehyung and Jungkook walk peacefully through the Incheon airport as fans advocate the Purple Ribbon Project(Images via Weverse)
Taehyung and Jungkook walk peacefully through the Incheon airport as fans advocate the Purple Ribbon Project(Images via Weverse)

On July 31, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook were spotted at Incheon Airport, capturing fans’ hearts with their calm and composed walk through the terminal. Dressed in matching all-black outfits with face masks, the duo, often dubbed “Taekook” by fans, walked peacefully without being swarmed by crowds, a rare sight for K-pop idols.

Ad

One fan commented:

“The most relaxed airport walk ever.”
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

This moment is being widely credited to the newly revived "Purple Ribbon Project," a fan-led initiative originally launched in 2018 to protect BTS' privacy during public appearances. The project involved fans forming respectful lines while holding purple ribbons to create a safe passage for the members at airports.

The revival came after Taehyung’s personal request during his July 28 Weverse Live, where he urged fans to bring back the project. He explained that overcrowding at airports not only affects the members’ safety but also limits their ability to greet fans or respond to reporters.

Ad

Others praised Korean ARMYs for honoring V's words so quickly and respectfully.

With just a mention, Taehyung’s words garnered a noticeable response from fans. It also reflected the mutual trust between him and the fandom, as he appeared at the airport calmly alongside Jungkook.

Many fans appreciated the calm atmosphere that was maintained by the Purple Ribbon Project, calling it a thoughtful and impactful initiative.

"This is what them at an airport should ALWAYS be like." A fan commented.
Ad
"It's so beautiful to watch them walking peacefully without the usual manhunt." A fan remarked.
"This is such a great project." A fan said.

Other fans suggested making the Purple Ribbon Project a "regular" practice.

"Ooh so this is why tae brought up the purple ribbon project. now, look at taekook pulling off a joint slay with the chillest airport walk together." A fan exclaimed.
Ad
“The purple ribbon project was truly one of the best projects armys ever did. asking the bare minimum saying “bts and armys protect eachother” A fan praised.
"Time to make it a regular thing." A fan stated.

Taehyung’s continued support for the Purple Ribbon Project draws Praise amid Taekook’s calm airport sighting

BTS’ Taehyung has long been a vocal supporter of the "Purple Ribbon Project," a fan-led initiative aimed at creating a safe, respectful environment for idols at airports. His early support was even reflected in a past Dispatch photoshoot, where he wore a purple ribbon.

Ad

Years later, V once again advocated for the project during his July 28 Weverse Live, which sparked its revival.

Ad

On the same day, Taehyung was also announced as the brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Korea, making his hashtag the top trending hashtag on Google Trends.

Currently, both Taehyung and Jungkook are reportedly based in Los Angeles with the other BTS members, for their anticipated 2026 spring comeback. With August around the corner, fans are eager to see what else is in store for V.

About the author
Rujula Bhanarkar

Rujula Bhanarkar

Twitter icon

Rujula is a pop culture journalist who covers K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated with a bachelors in English Literature from Mumbai University, following which, as a self-proclaimed K-pop fangirl, Rujula pursued her passion for the written word to report on all things Korean. Rujula has over 4 years experience in curating content for diverse companies like Disney (Star Sports), KpopWise, Icy Tales, Nettv4u, and Walking Wicket.

For her, referring to official sources and cross-verifying information are of utmost importance to maintain objectivity and credibility of the information she offers to her readers. She also takes into account social media posts from people experiencing an incident first-hand to add depth and perspective to her story.

While creatively presenting information about an artist’s particular look or campaign is Rujula’s forte, she believes her true strength lies in interviewing celebrities and idols. At Sportskeeda, Rujula has exclusively interviewed famous K-pop groups and idols such as ChoCo, Jae Chong, BLACKSWAN, DKZ, Lee Taevin, E:LFIN, Kim Seong-gyeong, and Hyun-woo.

Rujula’s favorite artists in the K-circle are BTS, Jackson Wang, ENHYPEN, and SEVENTEEN, and she admires them for their humility, genuineness, and generosity. When not busy tracking the latest developments in Korean entertainment, Rujula can be found playing cricket, a sport she has played professionally for over 10 years.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sriparna Barui
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications