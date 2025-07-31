“The most relaxed airport walk ever”- Netizens praise fans for respecting BTS Taehyung & Jungkook’s space after V’s mention of ‘Purple Ribbon Project’

On July 31, 2025, BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook were spotted at Incheon Airport, capturing fans’ hearts with their calm and composed walk through the terminal. Dressed in matching all-black outfits with face masks, the duo, often dubbed “Taekook” by fans, walked peacefully without being swarmed by crowds, a rare sight for K-pop idols.One fan commented:“The most relaxed airport walk ever.”This moment is being widely credited to the newly revived &quot;Purple Ribbon Project,&quot; a fan-led initiative originally launched in 2018 to protect BTS' privacy during public appearances. The project involved fans forming respectful lines while holding purple ribbons to create a safe passage for the members at airports.The revival came after Taehyung’s personal request during his July 28 Weverse Live, where he urged fans to bring back the project. He explained that overcrowding at airports not only affects the members’ safety but also limits their ability to greet fans or respond to reporters.Others praised Korean ARMYs for honoring V's words so quickly and respectfully.With just a mention, Taehyung’s words garnered a noticeable response from fans. It also reflected the mutual trust between him and the fandom, as he appeared at the airport calmly alongside Jungkook.Many fans appreciated the calm atmosphere that was maintained by the Purple Ribbon Project, calling it a thoughtful and impactful initiative.&quot;This is what them at an airport should ALWAYS be like.&quot; A fan commented.&quot;It's so beautiful to watch them walking peacefully without the usual manhunt.&quot; A fan remarked.&quot;This is such a great project.&quot; A fan said.Other fans suggested making the Purple Ribbon Project a &quot;regular&quot; practice.&quot;Ooh so this is why tae brought up the purple ribbon project. now, look at taekook pulling off a joint slay with the chillest airport walk together.&quot; A fan exclaimed.“The purple ribbon project was truly one of the best projects armys ever did. asking the bare minimum saying “bts and armys protect eachother” A fan praised. &quot;Time to make it a regular thing.&quot; A fan stated.Taehyung’s continued support for the Purple Ribbon Project draws Praise amid Taekook’s calm airport sightingBTS’ Taehyung has long been a vocal supporter of the &quot;Purple Ribbon Project,&quot; a fan-led initiative aimed at creating a safe, respectful environment for idols at airports. His early support was even reflected in a past Dispatch photoshoot, where he wore a purple ribbon.Years later, V once again advocated for the project during his July 28 Weverse Live, which sparked its revival.On the same day, Taehyung was also announced as the brand ambassador for Coca-Cola Korea, making his hashtag the top trending hashtag on Google Trends.Currently, both Taehyung and Jungkook are reportedly based in Los Angeles with the other BTS members, for their anticipated 2026 spring comeback. With August around the corner, fans are eager to see what else is in store for V.