“Ballethyung is coming” - Fans react as dispatch name BTS’ Taehyung in the ballet-loving troupe alongside Bae Suzy

Dispatch Korea has added BTS’ Taehyung to the list of ballet-loving Korean celebrities. On July 16, 2025, Dispatch shared an Instagram post featuring pictures of stars who have either been spotted doing ballet or who regularly and professionally practice it. Among the names were Bae Suzy, EXO’s Kai, Son Na-eun, and Park Gyu-young, all of whom have practiced ballet for years.Surprisingly, BTS’ V was also included, which prompted fans to laugh. Just a few days earlier, V had shared an Instagram story of himself stretching with his leg on a bar in a ballet-like pose. While it wasn’t clear what he was doing, Dispatch cleverly used the moment to add a humorous twist to their ballet-focused post.Bae Suzy and Taehyung were seen bonding at their recent appearance together at a CELINE event, where their adorable interactions went viral. Using this opportunity, fans joked about how Suzy might start teaching ballet to V, or at least for V to get proper ballet shoes before he begins learning.The Dispatch caption read:“Like Suzy and V, how about ballet this summer? Introducing the ‘Swan Stars’ who enjoy ballet.”One fan even coined,“Ballethyung is coming”Fans quickly flooded the comments with funny reactions and playful jokes about the BTS star's “new ballet era.”“Suzy need to give Tae some ballet lessons.” A fan suggested.“Pls recommend him a good ballet shoes first.” A fan coined.“Swanhyung debut.” A fan said.“I know tae is a graceful dancer but hahahaha that ballet pose pic sends me.” A fan expressed.Some other fans made funny comments like:“Taehyung pose sends me..pookie is trying.” A fan remarked.“V’s sandals in that picture..always crack me out.” A fan stated.“Actually Ballet Boy TaeTae is a trend we could all get behind.” Another fan suggested.Taehyung and Bae Suzy's newfound friendshipBae Suzy and Taehyung both serve as official brand ambassadors for the luxury brand CELINE. Among the trio that also includes Park Bo-gum, Suzy was the most recently announced ambassador.However, fans weren’t fully aware of the friendship Suzy and the BTS member shared until July 6, when the CELINE Spring/Summer show took place. Suzy later posted snaps from the event on her Instagram. Among them were two photos of her and V sitting side by side, playfully posing with their chins resting on their hands like flowers. She also shared pictures of all three, herself, V, and Park Bo-gum, together, showcasing their friendly bond.Since then, fans have been wishing for more interactions between Suzy and Taehyung and are eagerly hoping to see more photos of the two together in the future.