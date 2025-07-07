“Take care of your health” - ARMYs express concern as BTS’ Taehyung reveals losing 4 kgs of weight in 2 days amid Celine Spring show appearance buzz

BTS’ Taehyung spoke about his recent weight loss during his Weverse live on July 7, 2025. He shared that he had lost 2 kg in just four days, dropping from 68 kg to 66 kg. This change reportedly happened because he was preparing to attend the CELINE Spring/Summer 2025 fashion show held on July 6. He mentioned this while being live from Paris, where he is currently staying to fulfill his CELINE commitments.

The BTS member playfully said that he was now done with his diet and wanted to eat a lot. He told fans that during the live, there was plenty of food available right next to him in the room, and joked that he didn’t want to stop now. He added that after this schedule, there’s nothing immediately lined up only a preparation period so he plans to eat as much as he wants and that no one can stop him.

His words were,

“Anyway, it's been a while since I came to Celine's show, and it's been a while since I've seen ARMY up close, so it's been quite a while, but I didn't want to show my messy side.Originally, I was about 68kg, but today, I lost 2kg for 4 days..There's nothing to do after this, and since it's a preparation period, now I need to eat. I was so hungry that my ribs hurt.”

Taehyung even exaggerated his hunger by saying that his "ribs hurt" from dieting. He said he was going to eat and then later go party. While the moment was lighthearted, it raised concerns among fans about his health. Many expressed their worry on social media, fearing that extreme dieting could negatively affect his well-being.

"No please don't lose more weight." A fan said.

"Someone tell taehyung that he doesn't need to lose weight, he's perfectly fine in any shape. Eat well baby & stay healthy." A fan wished.

Fans continued to wish him good health:

"Stop losing weight, let's be back to 70kg." A fan suggested.

"Now rest well taehyung and eat well." A fan stated.

"TAE, eat well, relax and have fun!" A fan expressed.

Taehyung's Weverse live warms fans' hearts

BTS’ Taehyung made his first official appearance as a brand ambassador for CELINE following his military discharge. He attended the event on July 6 in Paris, accompanied by his close friend and renowned Korean actor, Park Bogum.

Since arriving in Paris, Taehyung has held two Weverse live, including the recent one where he spoke about his health and expressed how deeply he missed ARMY, showing his affection through both his words and actions.

“I came here quickly. By all means. Oh, I came because I missed you all,” he shared warmly during the live."

On the night of July 4, CELINE hosted a "welcome" party for Taehyung in celebration of his return. The very next morning, despite having partied the previous night and passing out as soon as he returned to his hotel, he still came live on Weverse to greet fans, barely minutes after waking up.

He mentioned that he woke up unusually early, a habit formed during his military service, where even the slightest sound now wakes him. Although the live feed was brief, it touched fans, reflecting his effort to reconnect with them and keep them updated now that he's back.

Taehyung has also remained the most active BTS member on Instagram, regularly sharing glimpses of his whereabouts.

Fans are now eagerly anticipating updates on all BTS members, as it has nearly been a month since RM, V, Jungkook, and Jimin were officially discharged from the military. Many are excited to see what each of them will take on next in their individual and group journeys.

