“Ninja kook and Batman Tae”- Fans in a frenzy over BTS’ Jungkook and Taehyung’s latest airport fashion

BTS’s Jungkook and Taehyung are trending on social media for their recent airport fashion. They were seen wearing masks and beanies. The BTS duo was spotted departing for the United States at the Incheon International Airport, South Korea, on July 31, owing to an international schedule.Jungkook wore an all-black outfit: a black t-shirt matched with shorts, a sunscreen mask seemingly avoiding the sun rays, and a beanie. Meanwhile, Taehyung wore a half-sleeved black top with blue denim jeans. As he entered the airport premises, he was allegedly seen wearing a Batman beanie.As the footage started circulating online, fans shared hilarious reactions to the airport look of the two band members on X. They stated that Jungkook resembles the appearance of a ninja, while Taehyung reminded them of DC Comics hero Batman.&quot;Ninja Kook and Batman Tae,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Jungkook and Tae flying back to LA. But JK, why are you fully covered like a ninja?&quot; a user added.&quot;He is going to save our fandom by some fandom cleanse... Amen Batman taehyung,&quot; a netizen stated.Fans continued to share hilarious reactions.&quot;Taekook are so silly??? jungkook with his ninja style mask and taehyung with his batman mask??? like what,&quot; a user stated.&quot;bruh wtf are taekook even about whats with the whole mask theme or whtvr is goin on there,&quot; a netizen wrote.&quot;I know that if Jungkook does it, Taehyung will too but who’s going to get them to the plane?&quot; a user reacted.Fans further joked that the two BTS members resembled thieves robbing banks in movies as they wore beanies and masks.&quot;Why are they so so hilarious!! what is this??? Put them together n you are going to get magic! It can be anything from bank robbery to superhero stuff!! Hahah,&quot; a fan commented.&quot;I am sorry but why do they lowkey looks like they gonna rob a bank,&quot; another fan commented.&quot;I would like to know who came up with the idea of going to the airport dressed as thieves hahahah definitely taehyung,&quot; a netizen said.BTS’ Jungkook and Taehyung's recent airport trip raises brand endorsement collaboration rumors onlineOn July 31, Jungkook and V of BTS left South Korea together for a potential fashion event. According to RNX TV, a South Korean media channel, the K-pop idols were leaving the country for an international brand event. As soon as RNX TV's video footage capturing the BTS vocalists went viral on X, fans speculated that the brand event in question could be with the American apparel brand Calvin Klein.Meanwhile, the Standing Next to You singer is the face of Calvin Klein as their global ambassador. On the other hand, the Layover singer was also wearing denims from the same brand in another ad shoot. On July 31, Taehyung was announced as the ambassador of Coca-Cola Zero, where he wore a CK outfit while holding the beverage.Many fans speculated that the reported international event was a joint collaboration between the two brands featuring V and Jungkook. However, nothing has been confirmed by the said brands, the BTS members, or their agency, BIGHIT MUSIC.In other news, all seven members of BTS are taking trips to the United States and preparing for their highly awaited group album. According to RM, the album is expected to be released around the spring of 2026.