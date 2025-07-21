"Give us a ballad song"- Fans react as singer-songwriter Roy Kim reveals writing 'WE GO HIGH' with BTS' Jungkook as his inspiration

Recently, Roy Kim appeared on Omniscient Interfering View episode 356, released on July 19, 2025, and shared that he wrote WE GO HIGH, which was released in 2023, after being inspired by BTS' Jungkook. This sparked fans' desire for a collaboration song between the two Korean artists.Roy Kim debuted as a solo act in 2013, the same year as BTS, which prompted one of the hosts to ask if they were close friends. Roy Kim replied, saying while he has met the boy group members, he is not close to them. He then shared that he wrote a song with the BTS maknae as his muse.He said:“I've met him here and there, but we're not close at all. I wrote it while imagining what kind of song I would write if I gave a song to Jungkook, and I sang it.”When asked about the title of the track, the Only Then singer sang a part of the song, WE GO HIGH.This revelation created great excitement among fans, as Roy Kim is well-known in South Korea for his contributions to the ballad genre. Jungkook's fans shared their thoughts on a potential collaboration between the two artists.&quot;Jk loves Roy Kim voice soo much and Roy has said in multiple shows his desire to work with jk...common give us a ballad song,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Please make him a korean ballad i’ve been manifesting this since he first talked about writing him a song in 2018/2019,&quot; a user added.&quot;jk would sound so good on this song I see the vision,&quot; a netizen wrote.Fans stated that the BTS member was loved by other artists, while also highlighting that Jungkook was a fan of Roy Kim, as he had previously seen him cover his songs.&quot;Day by day Jungkook really prove that he is idol of idols like everyone loves him, support him, respect him, follow him! I'm so proud of him,&quot; a fan stated.&quot;That's the greatness of JEON JUNGKOOK, everyone is racing to offer their work for Jungkook to sing because they know and realize the vocal prowess of JUNGKOOK and the impact they will receive,&quot; a netizen mentioned.&quot;Yes, Roy! Jungkook is one of the biggest RoyRosé! He might just sing it in one of his Lives,&quot; a user commented.Fans wished for Roy Kim to contact Jungkook personally, as they believed HYBE or Big Hit Music would turn down a collaboration offer.&quot;Roy kim is one of jk's favorite vocalists, a great artist on his own, i really, really, really, really hope they work with each other...&quot; a user reacted.&quot;I really hope he will contact Jungkook through ig that’s way we could finally have that collaboration, literally this is the only way to get to him and make it happen,&quot; a user said.&quot;Please personally contact jk not the company since they're the ones who will reject the offer,&quot; a fan wrote.BTS’ Jungkook's recent live: Artist sings Roy Kim's Let's Stay Well, reacts to KPop Demon Hunters, and moreOn July 14, 2025, Jungkook began a solo live session on BTS' Weverse channel to catch up with fans. He was seen playing several songs, and in the second half, he shared his honest reaction to some parts, including the climax of the popular animation film KPop Demon Hunters.One of the songs Jungkook was seen singing was Let's Stay Well by Roy Kim, released in 2023. Additionally, Jungkook also reacted to the song Soda Pop by the fictional group Saja Boys from KPop Demon Hunters. He also shared his reaction to the choreography of fictional girl group HUNTR/X's Takedown.KPop Demon Hunters is about HUNTR/X, a girl group who are demon hunters secretly going against rookie boy group Saja Boys, who are demons in disguise. In the climax, demon Jinu is seen giving his soul to hunter Rumi and sacrificing himself to save the people.Jungkook was disappointed by Jinu's decision, as he believed Jinu should have lived longer, and called him an &quot;idiot.&quot;Fans may watch the July 14, 2025, live streaming session of BTS' Jungkook on Weverse.