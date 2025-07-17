"Never change taekook"- Fans react as BTS' Taehyung coincidentally recreates 5 year old squishing Jungkook's cheeks moment in recent live

BTS' Taehyung went viral on social media for coincidentally recreating a 5-year-old moment of squishing Jungkook's cheeks in the latest livestream. On July 17, 2025, Taehyung and Jungkook started a live streaming session on Instagram through the user ID @thv.

Ad

The two BTS members were travelling in a car, having conversations and listening to music. What caught fans’ attention was a moment when the Layover singer squished the maknae's cheeks. This reminded fans of a similar iconic moment that happened five years ago in September 2020.

The BIGHIT MUSIC boy group made history by charting their hit track Dynamite at #1 on Billboard Hot 100 in September 2020, becoming the first and only K-pop act to reach the milestone. In celebration of Jungkook’s birthday on September 1, along with their achievement, Taehyung shared a video where he was seen squishing his cheeks while calling him “Billboard number one singer.”

Ad

Trending

Fans couldn't hold back their excitement as they watched a similar moment happen in real time during the Instagram live. They turned to X to share their thoughts about the bond between the two BTS vocalists.

"Never change Taekook," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Taehyung professional jungkookie cheek squisher don’t f**king play with him," a user mentioned.

"They really didn’t change at all," a netizen wrote.

Fans expressed their wish to be BTS members so they could also be around Jungkook.

"What in the bangtan privileges is this?!??! I wanna do that tooooooooo," a fan commented.

"I love how jungkookie's round cheeks are being squished so endearingly lately like he totally deserves a good squish," another fan commented.

Ad

"I wish i was a bts member just being global pop stars and pinching jungkook’s cheeks," another X user wrote.

Fans continued to swoon over the Seven singer.

"I wish I could squish those squishy squishy cheeks everydayyyyyy (and i actually do)," another user said.

"It’s always beautiful to be reminded that jungkook’s face is as squishy as it looks," a fan said.

Ad

"If there's one thing i'll always be jealous of it's bangtan's jungkook cheek squishing privileges like please let me join your team i want to squish koo's soft round cheeks too plsplsplspls," another netizen reacted.

BTS’ Taehyung and Jungkook recreate the viral ‘aura farming’ TikTok video

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the recent Instagram live, Taehyung and Jungkook of BTS gave fans many memorable moments. Notably, the members of the K-pop boy group are currently working on their upcoming music in Los Angeles and turned on Instagram Live while traveling somewhere.

They were seen doing the dance moves involving hand gestures in the widely popular ‘aura farming’ challenge. For the unversed, the aura farming challenge originated from a TikTok video where an Indonesian kid (Rayyan Arkan Dhika) is seen dancing in the front of a boat, encouraging the people on the boat to row it faster. The video garnered attention online and was dubbed ‘aura farming.’

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Previously, Jungkook and Taehyung were seen in several Weverse and Instagram live streaming sessions along with fellow members Jimin, J-Hope, and RM.

In particular, V was seen coordinating with the members to join the live streaming throughout. He also suggested that Weverse should have a multi-screening live option, allowing K-pop artists from different groups to join in.

In other news, BTS has confirmed their forthcoming album for the spring of 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Inaas Fatima Khan Inaas is a pop culture writer covering K-drama and K-pop at Sportskeeda. She graduated from the University of Mumbai with a degree in Mass Media, specializing in Journalism. Her love for the Korean entertainment industry started in college and shaped her assignments, eventually leading her to pursue a career as a Korean pop culture writer.



She previously worked as a Community Manager and oversaw more than 50 K-Content creators for an audio app. She has also had the pleasure of interviewing members of famous K-pop groups including BLACKSWAN, UNIS, and actors like Lee Se-young, Um Tae-goo, as part of her ongoing work at Sportskeeda.



Inaas believes in setting aside her biases and verifying news from credible sources when reporting on any topic. She also ensures she takes all the sides of a story into account and crafts holistic articles.



She loves BTS & SEVENTEEN and admires their passion, which continues to inspire her as an individual and a professional. If given a chance to go back in time, she would like to be a part of the famous Korean drama "Reply 1988," since it feels incredibly personal to her due to its portrayal of friendship dynamics. Know More